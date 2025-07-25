Davis Commodities Reviews Bitcoin Reserve Model and Tokenized ESG Infrastructure Amid $16 Trillion Digital Asset Surge

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davis Commodities Limited (Nasdaq: DTCK), a Singapore-based agricultural trading firm, today announced a strategic review of a Fractal Bitcoin Reserve (FBR) model and tokenized ESG commodity infrastructure, in light of growing institutional interest in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, programmable finance, and blockchain-linked treasury tools.

These evaluations come as part of the company’s broader capital strategy roadmap, which aligns with a projected $16 trillion global RWA tokenization market by 2030, according to industry forecasts. The company also cited the expanding use of Bitcoin as a corporate treasury asset—an approach pioneered by U.S. firms like Strategy (Nasdaq: MSTR)—as an inspiration for treasury diversification.

Reimagining Reserves: The Fractal Bitcoin Reserve (FBR) Concept

The FBR framework under review proposes a hybrid treasury structure backed by Bitcoin, stablecoins, and tokenized instruments, with the goal of enabling programmable collateralization, algorithmic finance, and cross-border trade resilience.

Preliminary internal models suggest FBR may:

Improve capital deployment efficiency by up to 30–40%

Facilitate multi-currency bridging between fiat, stablecoins, and ESG-linked agri-tokens

Increase treasury visibility and adaptability in decentralized liquidity environments



If advanced, the FBR could form part of a dual-layer balance sheet—combining physical inventory with programmable digital assets to support next-generation capital formation.

ESG Commodity Tokenization: Real-World Agriculture Meets Digital Finance

Davis Commodities is also evaluating a traceable tokenization framework for certified agricultural products, beginning with Bonsucro-certified sugar and ISCC-certified rice. These tokenized RWAs (real-world assets) may offer traceable, ESG-compliant instruments for institutional investors.

Potential advantages under consideration:

Tap into a projected $5–10 billion ESG-linked agri-investment market

Reduce trade financing cycle times by up to 60% through smart contract settlement

Enable secondary markets for certified commodity exposure, with blockchain-based audit trails and ESG scorecards embedded at token level



Global Context: Regulatory Tailwinds and Market Signals

The evaluations coincide with favorable regulatory developments, including the U.S. GENIUS Act and Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Ordinance, both of which signal emerging global frameworks for regulated digital assets and programmable finance infrastructure.

According to independent research:

$16 trillion+ in global assets may be tokenized by 2030

ESG investment mandates are expected to drive $10 trillion in green capital allocation

Stablecoin settlement layers are projected to exceed $5 trillion in annual transaction value within the next five years



Executive Insight

Ms. Li Peng Leck, Executive Chairwoman of Davis Commodities, commented:

“We believe the convergence of Bitcoin treasury models, tokenized real-world assets, and ESG-driven capital formation is creating a rare window for innovation. While still early in our exploration, we are committed to understanding how programmable digital reserves and certified commodity tokens can transform our role in global agri-trade finance.”

Compliance-First Strategy with a Long-Term Vision

Davis Commodities confirms that no token issuance, stablecoin launch, or reserve deployment has occurred at this stage. All initiatives remain under internal review, subject to regulatory engagement, ecosystem collaboration, and operational feasibility.

This strategic assessment reflects the company’s long-term ambition to become a digitally enabled, ESG-aligned commodity platform—connecting sustainable trade with capital efficiency, technological transparency, and real-world impact.

About Davis Commodities Limited

Based in Singapore, Davis Commodities Limited is an agricultural commodity trading company that specializes in trading sugar, rice, and oil and fat products in various markets, including Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company sources, markets, and distributes commodities under two main brands: Maxwill and Taffy in Singapore. The Company also provides customers of its commodity offerings with complementary and ancillary services, such as warehouse handling and storage and logistics services. The Company utilizes an established global network of third-party commodity suppliers and logistics service providers to distribute sugar, rice, and oil and fat products to customers in over 20 countries, as of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: ir.daviscl.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to the fundraising plans of Davis Commodities Limited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “project,” “predict,” “budget,” “forecast,” “continue,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or negative versions of those expressions.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company’s filings with the SEC identify and discuss other important risks and uncertainties that could cause events and results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Davis Commodities Limited assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.