Hong Kong (China SAR) Employee Benefits Insights Report 2025 | Mandatory Pension Fund Marks a Decade of Transforming Hong Kong's Employee Benefits

The report provides in-depth industry analysis, information, and insights of the employee benefits in Hong Kong, including an overview of the state and compulsory benefits in Hong Kong, detailed information about the private benefits in Hong Kong, insights on various central institutions responsible for the administration of the different branches of social security and the regulatory framework of the employee benefits in Hong Kong.



Hong Kong's social welfare system provides cover to all residents in the event of disability, old age, death, unemployment, and sickness. The public pension pillar covers individuals in need of assistance. The occupational pillar, which is a compulsory defined contribution (DC) scheme, was launched in 2000, and the third pillar is a voluntary pension savings scheme.

The Social Welfare Department (SWD) administers Hong Kong's non-contributory social security system, which includes the Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) Scheme, the Social Security Allowance (SSA) Scheme, the Criminal and Law Enforcement Injuries Compensation (CLEIC) Scheme, the Traffic Accident Victims Assistance (TAVA) Scheme, the Support for Self-Reliance (SFS) Scheme, and Emergency Relief (ER).

The main change to Hong Kong's social welfare system in the last decade was the introduction of the compulsory occupational pillar, the Mandatory Pension Fund (MPF). Before its implementation, any contribution to the occupational system was made voluntarily.



Key Highlights

The Social Welfare Department (SWD) and the Mandatory Provident Fund Authority (MPFA) are responsible for the functioning of the overall social security system.

A person's national insurance contribution is determined based on their income.

An insured person who is unemployed or unable to work and whose benefits have been exhausted is entitled to a credited contribution.

Employers in Hong Kong provide their employees with private retirement benefits via ORSO and MPF schemes.

Scope

It offers a detailed analysis of the key government-sponsored employee benefits, along with private benefits

It covers an exhaustive list of employee benefits, including retirement benefits, death in service, long-term disability benefits, medical benefits, workmen's compensation insurance, maternity and paternity benefits, family benefits, unemployment benefits, leaves and holidays, and private benefits

It highlights the economic and regulatory situations relating to employee benefits in Hong Kong

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 What is this Report about?

2.2 Definitions



3. Country Statistics



4. Overview of Employee Benefits in Hong Kong



5. Regulations



6. State and Compulsory Benefits

6.1 Retirement Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.2 Death in Service

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.3 Long-Term Disability Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.4 Short-Term Sickness Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.5 Medical Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.6 Workers' Compensation insurance

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.7 Maternity and Paternity Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.8 Other Benefits

Family Benefits

Unemployment benefits

Leaves and Holidays

7. Private Benefits

7.1 Retirement Benefits

7.2 Death Benefits

7.3 Disability Benefits

7.4 Medical Benefits

7.5 Accidental Death and Dismemberment Benefits

7.6 Other Benefits



