Centex Technologies Welcomes Former Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp as Strategic Advisor

KILLEEN, Texas, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centex Technologies is proud to announce that John Sharp, former Chancellor of the Texas A&M University System, has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor. In this role, Mr. Sharp will support the company’s strategic expansion across cybersecurity, digital forensics, artificial intelligence, and managed IT services.

With nearly two decades of experience, Centex Technologies provides secure, scalable, and transformative IT solutions for clients across both public and private sectors. The company’s expertise includes cybersecurity, IT modernization, cloud infrastructure, application development, digital forensics, and managed services. With teams in five states, Centex Technologies maintains a strong nationwide presence and serves as a trusted partner to federal agencies, state and local governments, higher education institutions, and commercial enterprises.

“We are honored to welcome John Sharp to the Centex Technologies team,” said Abdul Subhani, CEO of Centex Technologies. “His distinguished record of service, visionary leadership, and deep understanding of state and federal systems make him an ideal strategic partner as we continue to scale our impact and expand our advanced IT solutions nationwide.”

Mr. Sharp brings a wealth of experience to Centex Technologies. As Chancellor of the Texas A&M University System from 2011 to 2025, he oversaw one of the nation’s largest university systems and championed major initiatives in education, research, and technology. His previous roles in Texas state government including Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, Railroad Commissioner, and member of both the Texas House and Senate further cement his reputation as a bold and effective leader.

“After nearly 15 years leading the Texas A&M University System, I’m excited to begin this next chapter with Centex Technologies,” said Sharp. “Their reputation for innovation, national security work, and commitment to excellence - particularly in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and digital forensics reflects the kind of forward-thinking leadership our country needs. I look forward to helping Centex expand its reach and deepen its impact across both the public and private sectors”

ABOUT CENTEX TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2006, Centex Technologies is an IT consulting firm specializing in cybersecurity, digital forensics, AI integration, and managed IT solutions. The firm is ISO 9001:2015 certified, SBA 8(a) certified, and serves a wide range of clients across the federal government, state agencies, education systems, and commercial sectors through contract vehicles including GSA MAS, SeaPort NxG, TIPS, and Texas DIR and HUB programs.

