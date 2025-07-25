Optical Brighteners Market Is Projected With a Value Of USD 2.53 Billion By 2032, Driven By Surging Demand In Detergents | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Optical Brighteners Market Size was valued at USD 1.72 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.53 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.97% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

Sustainable chemistry and product innovation propel demand for optical brighteners across detergents, textiles, paper, plastics, and emerging applications

The optical brighteners market is experiencing significant momentum, fueled by eco-friendly innovation and rising use in detergents, paper, textiles, and plastics. Regulatory shifts like the U.S. EPA’s stricter standards push companies to develop sustainable products, as seen in BASF’s Tinopal CBS-X. The American Cleaning Institute emphasized brighteners’ critical role in premium laundry formulations, while Procter & Gamble announced product enhancements for Tide. Advances in polymer-compatible technologies further extend applications into synthetics and packaging. Together, these factors are driving steady global demand and market evolution through 2032.





Download PDF Sample of Optical Brighteners Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7593

The U.S. Optical Brighteners market is valued at USD 249 million in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 415 million by 2032, with a CAGR of approximately 6.58% in the forecast period of 2025 to 2032.

In the U.S., market growth is propelled by consumers’ increasing demand for eco-friendly, high-efficiency laundry solutions that blend performance with sustainability. The American Cleaning Institute’s 2024 Sustainability Report notes that leading brands like Tide Purclean and Seventh Generation reformulated their 2023 detergent lines to include biodegradable brighteners and reduced-phosphate systems, maintaining superior whitening while cutting environmental impact

Key Players:

BASF SE

Huntsman Corporation

Archroma

Milliken & Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Clariant AG

3V Sigma S.p.A.

Blankophor GmbH & Co. KG

Sarex Chemicals

Deepak Nitrite Limited

Optical Brighteners Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.72 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.53 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.97% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments •By Application (Paper, Detergents & Soaps, Fabrics, Synthetics & Plastics, Others)

•By End-Use (Consumer Products, Security & Safety, Textiles & Apparel, Packaging, Others)

If You Need Any Customization on Optical Brighteners Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7593

By Application, Detergents & Soaps Segment dominated the Optical Brighteners Market in 2024, with a 37.56% Market Share.

The dominance is due to soaring global demand for premium laundry and dishwashing products delivering visibly whiter results. Optical brighteners remain vital in top brands like Tide, while eco-friendly formulations highlighted by the American Cleaning Institute in 2023 keep consumer trust high. Emerging economies continue driving bulk detergent consumption, and synthetic brighteners help maintain color vibrancy and product life. Additionally, expanding e-commerce channels boost accessibility, supporting ongoing product innovation and wider global distribution.

By End Use, Consumer Products Segment dominated the Optical Brighteners Market in 2024, with a 42% Market Share.

The dominance is due to diverse product applications spanning detergents, cosmetics, and specialty papers. Leading brands like Henkel and Reckitt invest in next-generation brightening agents to meet consumer demand for visibly whiter textiles and enhanced aesthetics in plastics. The American Cleaning Institute’s 2023 survey found over 60% of consumers prefer products formulated with brighteners, reflecting strong market pull. Coupled with continuous product differentiation, this demand ensures the segment stays resilient and steadily expands its presence.

By Region, Asia Pacific dominated the Optical Brighteners Market in 2024, Holding a 43.12% Market Share.

The dominance is due to large-scale textile and detergent production hubs in China and India and growing middle-class consumption. Japan and South Korea’s investments in advanced chemical solutions diversify usage into plastics and synthetics. The Japan Soap and Detergent Association reported an 8% rise in domestic demand for brightener-infused detergents between 2022–2023. Additionally, cost-effective manufacturing and plant expansions by companies like BASF and Huntsman further reinforce Asia Pacific’s leadership in the market.

Recent Developments

In May 2025, Huntsman Corporation commissioned a new E-GRADE purification and packaging unit in Conroe, Texas, enhancing its ability to supply high-purity amine oxides and related chemistries used in next-generation brightener systems.

commissioned a new E-GRADE purification and packaging unit in Conroe, Texas, enhancing its ability to supply high-purity amine oxides and related chemistries used in next-generation brightener systems. In August 2024, BASF announced a multi-million-euro investment to double production capacity for its flagship Tinopal CBS optical brightener at its Ludwigshafen site, addressing growing demand for sustainable, low-formaldehyde formulations.

Buy Full Research Report on Optical Brighteners Market 2025-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7593

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.