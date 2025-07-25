Bitcoin Swift Approaches Stage 1 Presale Deadline with $1 Token Price Set to Double in Next Phase



AI-Enabled Blockchain Protocol Activates Proof-of-Yield Rewards Ahead of September Launch Schedule

LUXEMBOURG, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) , a programmable blockchain protocol that integrates artificial intelligence and decentralized identity, is nearing the final 24 hours of its Stage 1 presale. The project’s token remains fixed at $1.00 until the transition to Stage 2, at which point the price will increase to $2.00. Bitcoin Swift’s full 64-day presale period will conclude on September 18, 2025, with a confirmed launch price of $15.00.

The conclusion of Stage 1 marks the first key milestone in the project’s presale cycle, offering early participants access to live staking rewards through the platform’s Proof-of-Yield (PoY) mechanism. According to project materials, PoY rewards are automatically distributed at the end of each presale stage, providing participants with functional utility prior to full network deployment.

Programmable Infrastructure with AI Integration

Bitcoin Swift is designed to serve as a modular financial infrastructure for decentralized finance (DeFi), combining smart contract adaptability, real-time governance, and compliance-friendly privacy.

The protocol leverages a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus model to secure network activity. In addition to this foundation, the system incorporates AI agents that manage contract logic, reward algorithms, and governance proposal validation.

Technical features include:

Federated AI Oracles – Monitor chain activity and detect anomalies in reward cycles

– Monitor chain activity and detect anomalies in reward cycles Learning-Enabled Smart Contracts – Adjust behavior based on usage data and transaction types

– Adjust behavior based on usage data and transaction types Decentralized Identity (DID) – Enables user verification without exposing private data

– Enables user verification without exposing private data Quadratic Voting with AI Oversight – Ensures balance in governance participation by weighting votes according to verified identity credentials

These systems are supported by recent audits from Spywolf and Solidproof, and the project team has completed KYC verification to support transparency.

Roadmap Highlights and Timelines

Bitcoin Swift ’s roadmap sets out a phased development and deployment strategy from mid-2025 through late 2026:

Q3–Q4 2025 : Launch on Solana network with immediate PoY activation and on-chain governance beta

: Launch on Solana network with immediate PoY activation and on-chain governance beta Q1 2026 : Integration of AI-powered contract engine and smart reinforcement modules

: Integration of AI-powered contract engine and smart reinforcement modules Q2 2026 : Deployment of zk-ledger for shielded transactions and privacy-enhanced DeFi features

: Deployment of zk-ledger for shielded transactions and privacy-enhanced DeFi features Q3 2026 : Expansion of DAO voting with AI-simulated governance tools

: Expansion of DAO voting with AI-simulated governance tools Q4 2026: Native chain mainnet release, institutional onboarding, and transition from Solana via 1:1 bridge





Each milestone corresponds to a functional deliverable and is accompanied by developer documentation and user onboarding resources.

Final Hours of Stage 1 Presale

As of July 25, Bitcoin Swift’s Stage 1 presale is in its final day. Tokens are priced at $1.00 with an APY of 143% for staking rewards under the Proof-of-Yield model. When Stage 2 begins, the token price will rise to $2.00, and the staking terms will be recalibrated to reflect updated issuance and network participation.

The presale is structured across multiple stages over 64 days, with each stage introducing incremental pricing and adjusted yield distribution. Participants in Stage 1 also gain early access to key features including staking dashboards, governance voting modules, and beta smart contract interfaces.

Governance and Community Participation

Bitcoin Swift offers users the ability to engage with governance mechanisms prior to mainnet launch. The governance model includes identity-weighted quadratic voting and AI-based proposal risk scoring. These tools aim to encourage responsible participation and reduce the impact of token-weighted centralization.

The project’s compliance-focused structure also makes use of decentralized identifiers (DIDs) to facilitate KYC-compatible user onboarding without compromising data privacy. These systems are intended to support both retail and institutional use cases once the mainnet goes live in 2026.

About Bitcoin Swift

Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) is a decentralized blockchain protocol designed for adaptive finance. The project integrates artificial intelligence, modular smart contracts, zk-privacy, and governance by verified identity. It is built to support on-chain programmable staking, AI-based automation, and secure protocol-level participation through DID infrastructure.

The BTC3 token serves as the native utility asset for staking, governance, and fee payments across the Bitcoin Swift ecosystem. Current presale participants gain early access to live features, with future milestones set across phased rollouts through 2026.

