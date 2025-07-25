25 July 2025

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC

(“the “Company”)

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together ‘PDMRs/PCA)

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Form is below.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)





Justin Ward 2





Reason for the notification





PDMR

Initial notification 3





Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor





Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc b)





213800LRYA19A69SIT31 4





Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted











Identification code





Ordinary Shares















ISIN: GB00B02WHS05





Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme c)











Price(s) Volume(s) £0.3506p 1,895 d)





1,895 Ordinary Shares in aggregate







£664.38 e)





25 July 2025 f)





London Stock Exchange





Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)





Elizabeth Ward 2





Reason for the notification





PCA of Justin Ward, Non-Executive Director





Initial notification 3





Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor





Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc b)





213800LRYA19A69SIT31 4





Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted











Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument















Ordinary Shares















ISIN: GB00B02WHS05





Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme c)











Price(s) Volume(s) £0.3506p 739 d)





739 Ordinary Shares in aggregate







£259.09 e)





25 July 2025 f)





London Stock Exchange

END

For further information, please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited

Abbe Martineau

Oliver Bedford aimvct@canaccord.com

+44 207 523 4525

+44 207 523 4837

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31