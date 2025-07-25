Global Automotive Construction Project Insights Report, Q2 2025 | Asia-Pacific Leads Global Project Pipeline with $115 Billion, as $140 Billion Remains in Planning Stages

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Automotive Construction Projects (Q2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.



The analyst is currently tracking global automotive construction projects with a total value of $232 billion. The Asia-Pacific region accounts for the highest share, with a combined project pipeline valued at $115 billion, ahead of the Americas, $81 billion. Projects in the execution phase represent $92 billion of the total investment, while $140 billion is in planning or pre-execution phases.

As of Q1 2025, the industry is tracking 606 active automotive construction projects globally across all regions, with EMEA accounting for $36 billion of the total investment value. Projects in execution amount to $92 billion, while projects currently in the planning stage amount to $110 billion; early-stage projects - those at the pre-planning stage (announced and study) - total $12 billion, while projects in the pre-execution stages (design, tender, and award) account for $17 billion.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insight into the development of the automotive construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities.

Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Key Topics Covered:

Global Overview

Americas

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

Asia-Pacific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gjsj6k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.