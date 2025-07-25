Future CX Announces Strategic MOU With Epic Lanka and Global Launch of Blockchain-Based Security Suite BethelZKPe

SYDNEY, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future CX has announced the global launch of BethelZKPe™️, its proprietary blockchain-powered data security suite, alongside the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Epic Lanka (Pvt) Ltd. The agreement marks a major advancement in digital infrastructure for Sri Lanka and positions both companies at the forefront of Web3 transformation and zero-knowledge data protection.





The MOU outlines a national deployment plan for a blockchain-enabled electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) system that will serve all banks and financial institutions across Sri Lanka. This system, built on BethelZKPe™️, aims to eliminate the inefficiencies of repeated KYC procedures, reduce friction in identity verification, and improve data privacy at the institutional level. The collaboration comes at a time when financial systems are increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks, and institutions are seeking scalable, quantum-resistant solutions that align with future regulatory expectations.

Future CX’s BethelZKPe ™️ suite is designed to solve those challenges through a novel combination of decentralized architecture and zero-knowledge proofs. Rather than relying on traditional encryption layers, BethelZKPe™️ removes metadata, fragments data into anonymous segments, and validates access through cryptographic proofs that require no exposure of the underlying data. This approach blocks common attack vectors, including insider threats and AI-driven inference methods, while maintaining compliance with international data protection laws.

According to Craig Bricknell, Managing Director of Future CX Lanka Pvt Ltd, BethelZKPe™️ represents a shift in how data can be secured across both public and private sectors. He emphasized the system’s ability to adapt to current infrastructures while preparing institutions for threats that have yet to fully materialize, including quantum decryption and algorithmic surveillance. The platform’s core design supports a decentralized node structure, eliminating single points of failure and offering built-in disaster recovery. It is ISO 27001 certified and includes integrated modules for AI agent hosting, Web3 applications, and secure on-chain storage.





Epic Lanka will lead local coordination and system integration efforts. With a longstanding presence in Sri Lanka’s financial and public sector technology, the firm brings critical infrastructure expertise to support a smooth rollout. Representatives from Epic Lanka stated that this partnership will set a national benchmark for secure identity verification and regulatory efficiency. The BethelZKPe™️ system is engineered to serve not only finance but also healthcare, legal, real estate, and government platforms, all of which require high-assurance privacy controls and immutable data handling.

As part of its broader offering, BethelZKPe™️ supports various real-world applications including patient-managed health records, cross-border legal archiving, digital land registration, tokenized real estate ownership, and confidential corporate data storage. By embedding cryptographic policy enforcement at the protocol level, BethelZKPe™️ ensures long-term resilience against future digital threats. The system also supports seamless interoperability with existing digital infrastructure and third-party blockchain solutions.

The rollout of the national eKYC platform is expected to begin this year, with pilot implementations targeting key institutions in the banking sector. Both companies have invited other regional stakeholders and international partners to explore how this system can be scaled or replicated to meet their own compliance and security challenges.

About Future CX

Future CX is a pioneering technology company focused on redefining data security through blockchain-based innovation. Known for platforms like BethelZKPe™️, it provides scalable and compliant solutions for governments and enterprises transitioning to the AI era and Web3.

About Epic Lanka (Pvt) Ltd

Epic Lanka is a Sri Lankan tech firm known for secure digital infrastructure across finance, government, and telecom. With a track record in digital transformation, Epic Lanka is committed to driving innovation and national growth.

Media Contact: Amal Chamara

Company: Future CX Pty Ltd

Phone: + 61 4 7848 4327

Email: amal.chamara@futurecx.com.au

Email: info@futurecx.com.au

Website: www.futurecx.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the Future CX Pty Ltd. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df120de4-71d2-40a8-bb14-00dc0474250c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3eb60fb-81cb-4544-b9b7-d64b004497d1