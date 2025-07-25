PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards Winners Shortlist Announced and Tickets Now Available for the 2025 Gala

NEW YORK, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRSA-NY has officially unveiled today the shortlist for the 2025 Big Apple Awards, celebrating excellence in public relations across the New York area. Winners, along with individual award recipients and the 15 Under 35 Class of 2025, will be honored during an evening celebration recognizing the greatest achievements in PR over the last year.

Honorees, organizations and tri-state professionals can now purchase tickets for the 38th BIg Apple Awards here . PRSA-NY members can receive a discount and early bird rates are available for all until August 15, 2025.

The program, themed “ Elevate & Evolve: Honoring PR Excellence in a Changing Landscape ,” spotlights the trailblazers who are redefining what success looks like in an industry constantly shaped by innovation and disruption. The shortlist features leading agencies and organizations from across the greater New York City area.

2025 BIG APPLE AWARDS HONOREES SHORTLIST

Best Use of Spokesperson/Influencer Nasoya Fuels Inspiration and Empowers Women to Explore Tofu with Power of 9 Campaign, 360PR+ Treasure Cave's Recipe for Brand and Category Love, Carmichael Lynch Relate Missy Franklin Dives into Kidney Disease Awareness with Otsuka Collaboration, Coyne PR & Otsuka America Pharmaceutical







Best Use of Owned Social Media KIND Kids Taps Into Back to School Nostalgia, Zeno Group







Corporate Social Responsibility Meals on Wheels America Ends the Wait for Millions of Seniors, HUNTER







Events & Observances A Slicey, Spicy Launch with Montchevre, Carmichael Lynch Relate Team Citizens Scores a Ten (Year Milestone), Citizens Financial Group and Hudson Cutler & Co. Sea-To-Table Restaurant Week NYC 2024, Padilla with Norwegian Seafood Council “Sasquatch in the Skies” National Jerky Day 2024, Padilla with Jack Link’s Launching New York City's First Pet-Inclusive Shelter for Homeless Families, The TASC Group







Experiential Marketing A Slicey, Spicy Launch with Montchevre, Carmichael Lynch Relate CeraVe Embarks on a Multi-City Drama Free Cleansing Tour, Coyne PR & CeraVe





Generational Targeted Marketing (Gen Z, Boomer, etc.)

Goldfish Goes Viral with Adult Name Change: Chilean Sea Bass, Zeno Group







Integrated Communications Blitzing the Region: A Targeted Approach for iovera°, Coyne PR & Pacira BioSciences, Inc. From Cocktails to Mocktails: How NCS Drove the Sober Curious Conversation, NCSolutions and Feintuch Communications Stranahan’s Takes Ownership of a New Whiskey Category, Three Cheers PR







Marketing Business-to-Business A Future Without Bananas? Chiquita’s Quest to Prevent a Global Agricultural Crisis, Coyne PR & Chiquita From Cocktails to Mocktails: How NCS Drove the Sober Curious Conversation, NCSolutions and Feintuch Communications





Marketing Consumer Products & Services

A Slicey, Spicy Launch with Montchevre, Carmichael Lynch Relate Treasure Cave's Recipe for Brand and Category Love, Carmichael Lynch Relate Insomnia Cookies Broke Up With Your Partner So You Didn’t Have To, Carmichael Lynch Relate TUMS Makes Gameday Food Dreams a Reality with TUMS Fantasy Foodball Pool, Coyne PR & Haleon Supplementing Smarter – Thorne x Diffusion, Diffusion PR Hundreds of NYC Street Carts Ditch Their Iconic Pretzels for King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bites, HUNTER





Media Relations

Insomnia Cookies Broke Up With Your Partner So You Didn’t Have To, Carmichael Lynch Relate From Cocktails to Mocktails: How NCS Drove the Sober Curious Conversation, NCSolutions and Feintuch Communications Leading the Fight Against AI-Generated CSAM Through the Power of Media, Gregory FCA Refresh, Reengage, Reeducate: Expanding a Brand Story Through Earned Media, Padilla with NMDP Breaking Down TINCUP Bourbon to Build it Up, Three Cheers PR







Mental Health & Awareness Revolutionizing Digital Therapeutics with Rejoyn, Coyne PR & Otuska America Pharmaceutical







Public Service Trash or Cash: Padilla with Hennepin County





Reputation/Brand Management & Engagement Treasure Cave's Recipe for Brand and Category Love, Carmichael Lynch Relate From Cocktails to Mocktails: How NCS Drove the Sober Curious Conversation, Feintuch Communications Citizens x Queens Night Market: Building Reputation and Engagement Through Culture, Citizens Financial Group and Hudson Cutler







Video ViiV x The Skin Deep | Navigating HIV: Real Stories, Real Impact, GCI Health







Individual awards and the 15 Under 35 recipients will be announced at a later date.

A NIGHT FOR CELEBRATION ON SEPTEMBER 18

The Big Apple Awards gala will be held for the first time ever at Sony Hall in the Broadway theatre district of New York City. Attendees can expect a night of glitz, glam and celebration alongside meaningful recognition of hard work.

“In line with this year’s theme, we set out to create an event that feels as fresh, bold and innovative as the campaigns and people we’re honoring,” said Brittany Bevacqua, Co-Chair of PRSA-NY’s 2025 Big Apple Awards. “We hope attendees and honorees take this opportunity to come together, celebrate and feel inspired by all the incredible work happening within New York’s PR community. It’s shaping up to be an unforgettable night you won’t want to miss.”

This year’s event is graciously sponsored by 360PR+ , Burson , Gregory FCA , HUNTER , PRophet – exclusive sponsor of the 15 Under 35 Awards – Edelman , Notified , The Stevens / Jachetti Group , Truescope , PR Museum , Hill & Knowlton , and IW Group , with event production by CommPRO .

Individual tickets are now on sale for $500 for PRSA members, $600 for non-members and tables for up to 10 are available starting at an early bird rate of $5,000. Prices will go up on August 16. To purchase your ticket(s) for the Big Apple Awards, please visit: https://www.commpro.biz/events/big-apple-awards-2025 .

To learn more about the Big Apple Awards or volunteer for the event, please visit https://www.prsany.org/ or contact fays@commpro.biz . For sponsorship opportunities, please see here .

ABOUT THE BIG APPLE AWARDS

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America established the Big Apple Awards program in 1988 to encourage excellence in public relations. The program has evolved to keep pace with a rapidly changing industry and continues to celebrate the exciting and innovative successes of talented professionals working in the heart of the communications universe. Today, a Big Apple Award is recognized as one of the highest honors bestowed in public relations.

ABOUT PRSA-NY

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is the best-established, most substantial and most influential group of public relations professionals in the country. Located in the media capital of the world, PRSA-NY offers to its members top-level career development and education, networking, mentoring and award programs. PRSA-NY serves communications decision-makers at agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations and public and private institutions. For more information about PRSA-NY, go to https://www.prsany.org/ .