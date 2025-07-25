Presentation Uncovers Start of a “Second Land Rush” in America—But This Time, It’s Not About Land

Washington, D.C., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Forgotten Law Sparks a Modern-Day Resource Movement

Most people think the American land rush ended more than a century ago…

But a presentation released by former White House advisor Jim Rickards suggests a second wave may be just beginning—only this time, it’s not about farmland or gold.

It’s about who controls the raw materials that power modern life—from AI chips and electric vehicles to satellite defense systems and smart weapons.

“This story is not about real estate,” Rickards says. “Despite giving away 10% of all land in the United States… the government retained the most valuable part”. And now, for the first time in decades, he believes that resource is being quietly brought back online.

Minerals Behind the Revolution

Rickards’ presentation maps how specific minerals—long locked beneath federal land—are critical to today’s most advanced technologies:

Technology Key Minerals AI Chips & Semiconductors Silicon (for wafers), gallium & germanium (doping agents), plus copper & cobalt (interconnects) Electric Vehicles & Energy Storage Lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, graphite & copper—core to lithium-ion battery chemistries Satellites & Defense Systems Rare earth elements like neodymium, dysprosium, indium, tantalum—and aluminum—for magnets, capacitors, and structural integrity

Domestic control of these materials is increasingly viewed as a national-security and economic imperative—not just an industrial advantage.

From Sleepy Law to Strategic Asset

The origin of this movement dates back to an 1872 revision of Title 30 of the U.S. Code—an obscure update that Rickards claims “established what I like to call a “secret trust” for the American people”.

“Back then, anyone could make a claim,” Rickards explains. “All you had to do was pay $2 to $5 per acre… and do a minimal amount of work”.

That claim process, now long forgotten, is replaced by investment opportunities—especially as global tensions rise and demand surges for domestic production of advanced technologies.

“Today, the building blocks of America’s future don’t come from Silicon Valley,” he adds. “They come from beneath our feet”

Why This Conversation Matters Now

Rickards says the timing is no accident.

As the U.S. focuses on re-shoring critical industries, reviving energy independence, and strengthening defense manufacturing, the minerals hidden under public land are taking on new urgency.

“We have truly massive mineral wealth here. It’s not hard to extract. We know where it is. And how to get it,” Rickards says.

Unlike the land rush of old, there’s no need for covered wagons or homesteads. Americans just need to know where to look.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the White House, CIA, and Pentagon. A lawyer and economist by training, he played key roles in events ranging from the Iran Hostage Crisis to the 2008 financial collapse. Rickards has testified before Congress, advised the Treasury, and helped develop global financial defense strategies. He currently edits Strategic Intelligence, a national briefing on economic and geopolitical trends.