8MM Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology Forecast Research Report 2024-2034 | Focus on US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and Urban China

This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical trends for HNSCC in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and urban China). The report provides a 10-year epidemiological forecast of the diagnosed incident cases of HNSCC.

In the 8MM, the diagnosed incident cases of HNSCC are expected to increase from 297,707 cases in 2024 to 357,960 cases in 2034, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 2.02%.

In 2034, urban China will have the highest number of diagnosed incident cases of HNSCC in the 8MM, with 166,519 diagnosed incident cases, whereas Italy will have the fewest diagnosed incident cases with 13,121 cases. In the 8MM, the five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of HNSCC are expected to increase from 915,055 cases in 2024 to 1,082,521 cases in 2034, at an AGR of 1.83%. The analyst epidemiologists attribute the increase in the five-year diagnosed prevalent cases and diagnosed incident cases of HNSCC to the changes in diagnosed incidence rate, regression trend analysis, changes in survival rates, and population dynamics in each market.



Scope

Each of the four groups is further segmented by risk factor (tobacco smoking history), histology distribution (squamous cell and non-squamous cell), and clinical stage at diagnosis among the squamous cell carcinomas. Additionally, the diagnosed incident cases of oropharynx cancer were further segmented by risk factor (human papillomavirus infection positive [HPV+] and negative [HPV-]) and the diagnosed incident cases nasopharynx cancer were segmented by the risk factor of Epstein Barr virus infection positive (EBV+).

The report provides a 10-year epidemiological forecast of the five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of each of the four groups. The model accompanying this report also provides epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation and programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) expression (by combined positive score [CPS]), and surgical and radiotherapy versus systemic treatment among the diagnosed incident cases of the four groups.



In this analysis, HNSCC is divided into the following groups:

Cancers of the lip, oral cavity, pharynx, nasal cavity/paranasal sinuses, and larynx (ICD-10 = C00-C06, C09, C12-C14, C30-C32, and C10 [HPV-])

Oropharynx cancer (ICD-10 = C10)

Nasopharynx cancer (ICD-10 = C11)

Other HNSCC sites - salivary gland cancer (ICD-10 = C07-C08)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma: Executive Summary

1.1 Catalyst

1.2 Related reports

1.3 Upcoming reports



2 Epidemiology

2.1 Disease background

2.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

2.3 Global and historical trends

2.4 8MM forecast methodology

2.4.1 Sources

2.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods

2.4.3 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed incident cases of HNSCC

2.4.4 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed incident cases of HNSCC by histology distribution

2.4.5 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed incident cases of HNSCC by clinical stage at diagnosis for squamous cell carcinoma

2.4.6 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed incident cases of oropharynx cancer by risk factor (HPV+ and HPV-)

2.4.7 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed incident cases of nasopharynx cancer by risk factor (EBV+)

2.4.8 Forecast assumptions and methods: tobacco smoking history

2.4.9 Forecast assumptions and methods: five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of HNSCC

2.5 Epidemiological forecast for HNSCC (2024-34)

2.5.1 Diagnosed incident cases of lip, oral cavity, pharynx, nasal cavity/paranasal sinuses, and larynx cancer (ICD-10 = C00-C06, C09, C12-C14, C30-C32, and C10 [HPV-])

2.5.2 Diagnosed incident cases of lip, oral cavity, pharynx, nasal cavity/paranasal sinuses, and larynx cancer (ICD-10 = C00-C06, C09, C12-C14, C30-C32, and C10 [HPV-]) by risk factor, histology distribution, and stage at diagnosis

2.5.3 Five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of lip, oral cavity, pharynx, nasal cavity/paranasal sinuses, and larynx cancer (ICD-10 = C00-C06, C09, C12-C14, C30-C32, and C10 [HPV-])

2.5.4 Diagnosed incident cases of oropharynx cancer (ICD-10 = C10)

2.5.5 Diagnosed incident cases of oropharynx cancer by risk factors, histology distribution, and stage at diagnosis

2.5.6 Diagnosed incident cases of nasopharynx cancer (ICD-10 = C11)

2.5.7 Age-specific diagnosed incident cases of nasopharynx cancer

2.5.8 Sex-specific diagnosed incident cases of nasopharynx cancer

2.5.9 Diagnosed incident cases of nasopharynx cancer by risk factors, histology distribution, and stage at diagnosis

2.5.10 Five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of nasopharynx cancer

2.5.11 Diagnosed incident cases of salivary gland cancer (ICD-10 = C07-C08)

2.5.12 Age-specific diagnosed incident cases of salivary gland cancer

2.5.13 Sex-specific diagnosed incident cases of salivary gland cancer

2.5.14 Diagnosed incident cases of salivary gland cancer by risk factors, histology distribution, and stage at diagnosis

2.5.15 Five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of salivary gland cancer

2.6 Discussion

2.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

2.6.2 Limitations of the analysis

2.6.3 Strengths of the analysis



3 Appendix



