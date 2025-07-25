The Dickey Foundation Donates $10,000 to Chillicothe Fire Department for Forcible Entry Training Door

Chillicothe, OH, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dickey Foundation, the charitable arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, visited the Chillicothe Fire Department on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, to present a $10,000 grant for a new Forcible Entry Door at the department’s training facility. The grant presentation, held at 54 E Water St, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601, was followed by a barbecue lunch provided by local Dickey’s Barbecue Pit owner/operator Shawn Bower.

“Supporting first responders is at the heart of our mission,” said Maurine Dickey, Executive Director of The Dickey Foundation. “The Chillicothe Fire Department’s dedication to safety and training truly inspires us, and we were honored to provide the tools they need to better protect their community.”

The Forcible Entry Door will give firefighters a safe, controlled way to practice critical emergency response skills. Christine Reddy and Ranee Champion, who represented The Dickey Foundation during the presentation, spoke with department leaders about how this training equipment will improve readiness for real-world scenarios.

“Our first responders work tirelessly to keep our communities safe,” shared Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Through The Dickey Foundation, we are committed to giving back to those who risk their lives every day. This grant is just one way we can help them stay equipped and prepared.”

Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, added: “Training saves lives. By investing in equipment like this forcible entry door, we’re not just providing resources—we’re ensuring these brave men and women can respond faster and more effectively when every second counts.”

About The Dickey Foundation

The Dickey Foundation, formerly known as Barbecue, Boots & Badges, is the charitable arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. Dedicated to supporting first responders across the United States, the Foundation provides essential safety equipment, protective armor, rescue gear, and financial support to enhance the safety and well-being of those who risk their lives to protect their communities. By partnering with local franchisees and communities nationwide, The Dickey Foundation works tirelessly to ensure first responders have the tools and resources they need to keep us all safe. For more information or to get involved, visit www.thedickeyfoundation.org.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

