Infant Formula Foods Market Size Expected to Reach USD 240.75 Billion by 2034, Driven by Strong Growth in India, Germany, and the United States

Ottawa, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global infant formula foods market size stood at USD 91.15 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise from USD 100.45 billion in 2025 to around USD 240.75 billion by 2034. The market is projected to grow at a double-digit CAGR of 10.2% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is observing a huge boom due to increasing infant population in the developing regions, increased awareness about infant nutrition, and high demand for organic and unadulterated whole foods formula for babies.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.

Access the Full Study Instantly | Download Sample Pages of the Report Now@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/download-sample/5718

This report offers detailed segment-level data, regional analysis, and trend forecasting through 2034. Developed by Towards FnB analysts using proprietary modeling techniques and trusted data partnerships, it’s designed to support strategic decision-making.

Market Overview

The infant formula foods consist of infant foods for babies from 0 to 36 months. These foods are filled with nutrition, essential vitamins, minerals, and fats essential for the growth of babies. Such foods are mimicked with the nutrition of human breast milk, which acts as a supplement or replacement of breast milk, depending on the growth of the baby. The infant formula foods market is observing a huge hike due to rising awareness about infant nutrition, rising infant population, and the spread of diseases, hampering a baby’s health. Hence, it is essential to strengthen the immunity of a baby with the help of the required nutrition. Hence, the market is observing a huge boom due to such essential factors.

Key Highlights of Infant Formula Foods Market

By region, Asia Pacific led the infant formula foods market with highest market share of 45% in 2024.

North America is expected to grow in the forecast period due to increasing demand for infant nutrition and wellness.

By product, the infant milk formula (0-6 months) segment dominated the infant formula foods market with largest market share of 41%, whereas the organic infant formula segment is projected to grow in the future due to high demand for organic and clean-label baby foods.

By form, the powdered formula segment captured the maximum market share of 72% in 2024, whereas the ready-to-feed formula segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to the hectic lifestyles of people today.

By ingredient source type, the cow milk-based segment led the market with highest market share of 78% in 2024, and the goat milk-based or plant milk-based segment is expected to grow due to high demand for cleaner label products.

By distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment registered the maximum market share of 38% in 2024, whereas the online segment is expected to grow due to its convenience factor.

By packaging, the cans/tin segment generated the maximum market share of 64% in 2024, and the stick packs/sachets segment is expected to grow due to its convenience factor and its ease to feed a baby outdoors as well.

By functionality, the standard nutrition segment dominated the infant formula foods market, whereas the digestive health and immunity support segment is observed to grow due to increased awareness about the precautions to be taken for infants and their overall health.

By end-use, the infants with allergies or intolerances segment dominated the market, whereas the normal birth infants segment is observed to grow due to the rise of full-term births globally.



New Trends in the Infant Formula Foods Market

The rising population of working mothers who are unable to breastfeed their child or are unable to spend quality time with their child helps in the growth of the infant formula foods market. Such mothers rely on infant foods to complete their baby’s nutritional requirements.

Rising infant population, leading the infant food manufacturers to stuff their products with innovative ideas to sell their products, is also helping the growth of the market.

The rising population of mothers who can’t breastfeed their children due to medical issues or other reasons also helps in the growth of the infant formula foods market, as they rely on infant formulas to fill their babies’ nutritional requirements.



Top Companies in Infant Formula Foods Market & Their Contribution:

Company Name Contribution Nestle S.A. Launched the NAN Sinergity formula—combining six HMOs with Bifidobacterium infantis probiotic; rolled out in 15+ markets in 2024 Danone S.A. Unveiled the Nuturis formula in China featuring milk fat droplets mimicking breast milk structure, aimed at improving digestibility and metabolic outcomes FrieslandCampina Doubling whey protein isolate capacity at its Netherlands plant and expanding infant-grade output; developing “Step Up Nutrition” early-life platform focused on immunity, cognition, growth, gut and mental health Arla Foods Building a new drying tower at Argentina plant to double whey permeate powder capacity by 2026, ensuring infant-grade quality production; supporting expansion into nutrition applications



View Full Market Intelligence@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/infant-formula-foods-market

Top Countries in Infant Formula Foods Market in 2025:

India: India’s infant formula market is witnessing robust growth , fueled by urbanization, dual-income households, and rising awareness of infant nutrition. Increasing participation of women in the workforce, especially in urban centers, has led to a higher reliance on convenience-based nutrition solutions , including infant formula.

India’s infant formula market is witnessing , fueled by of infant nutrition. Increasing participation of women in the workforce, especially in urban centers, has led to a higher reliance on , including infant formula. Germany: Germany, one of Europe’s largest infant formula markets, is experiencing steady growth driven by high standards for nutrition, safety, and sustainability . German consumers are highly conscious of organic, non-GMO, and hypoallergenic ingredients, leading to strong demand for premium and specialty infant formula products.

Germany, one of Europe’s largest infant formula markets, is experiencing . German consumers are highly conscious of ingredients, leading to strong demand for premium and specialty infant formula products. United States: In the United States, the infant formula market is shaped by innovation and evolving consumer preferences, but also recently by supply chain disruptions and recalls, which brought national attention to the sector. In response, the FDA and government agencies have fast-tracked approvals for international imports and are reevaluating domestic production policies.



Recent Developments in the Infant Formula Foods Market

In March 2025 , the US FDA, under the leadership of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, announced Operation Stork Speed that will ensure the safety of infant formula so that it remains safe, nutritious, and reliable for millions of American families relying on the infant formulas for their baby’s nutrition content. ( Source - https://www.newfoodmagazine.com)

, the US FDA, under the leadership of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, announced Operation Stork Speed that will ensure the safety of infant formula so that it remains safe, nutritious, and reliable for millions of American families relying on the infant formulas for their baby’s nutrition content. ( - https://www.newfoodmagazine.com) In October 2024, Nestle India announced the launch of its infant food range ‘Cerelac’ with no refined sugar. The FMCG company was criticized for adding refined sugar to its infant food formula, hampering infant health. Hence, this launch was essential for the company. (Source- https://www.business-standard.com)

Market Dynamics

What are the Growth Drivers of the Infant Formula Foods Market?

The rising rate of working women unable to breastfeed their child is one of the major reasons for the infant formula market. Such mothers rely on infant formulas to complete the nutritional requirements of their baby as the formula mimics the nutrition of human breast milk, such as essential vitamins, minerals, and fats. A growing infant population is another major factor in the growth of the market. Rising awareness about infant nutrition and its importance for the overall health of a baby helps in the growth of the infant formula foods market. Rising disposable income, parental care for babies, and high demand for nutritional food are also some of the growth factors of the infant formula foods market.

Challenge

How Does High Regulatory Standards Cause Restraint for the Market?

Infant formulas are highly subject to strict government regulatory standards, as it is essential to maintain the quality of baby foods. Hence, following such standards strictly may hamper the growth of the infant formula foods market. Following labelling laws, ingredient restrictions, and testing requirements incur huge costs. Hence, high costs of the whole manufacturing procedure may also restrain the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Rising demand for Personalized Options and Functional Foods is helping in the Growth of the Market.

Rising demand for personalized infant formulas as per the child’s age, growth, and nutritional requirements is helping the growth of the infant formula foods market. Rising demand for functional baby foods, helpful for their growth and overall nutrition, and to strengthen a child’s immunity, is also fueling the growth of the market. E-commerce platform growth, allowing parents to order their personalized infant foods online, is also helping the growth of the infant formula market.

Infant Formula Foods Market Regional Analysis

Which Region Dominated the Infant Formula Foods Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific dominated the infant formula foods market in 2024 due to multiple reasons, helping the growth of the market. Rising disposable income, higher demand for clean label products, rapid urbanization, and a rising population of working women who are unable to feed their infants promptly. Increasing demand for the health and nutrition of infants is also a growth factor for the market in the region. Countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea have helped in the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific.

North America is expected to grow the fastest in the forecast period. North America is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to high demand for clean-label products, high awareness about infant nutrition and overall well-being, hectic lifestyles, ready-to-make infant formula, and the increasing population of working women. Such factors lead to the growth of the infant formula foods market in the foreseeable period. Factors such as convenience and maintaining the nutritional value of infants are also some of the major factors in the growth of the market.

Infant Formula Foods Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 10.2% Market Size in 2024 USD 91.15 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 100.45 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 240.75 Billion Dominated Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Have Questions? Let’s Talk—Schedule a Meeting with Our Insights Team: https://www.towardsfnb.com/schedule-meeting

Infant Formula Foods Market Segmental Analysis

Product Analysis

The infant milk formula segment dominated the infant formula foods market in 2024, due to the rising population of infants, rising demand for nutritional baby foods, and rising awareness about infant nutrition. Such factors help in the growth of the market. Rising urbanization and rising population of working women are also some of the factors that helped to dominate the market.

The infant organic formula segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to high demand for clean-label products and infant formulas made from healthy ingredients. Such organic formulas do not consist of synthetic pesticides, GMOs, hormones, or antibiotics that hamper an infant’s health. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period.

Form Analysis

The powdered formula segment dominated the infant formula foods market in 2024, due to its convenience of use and longer shelf life. The product can be easily stored as well, further fueling the growth of the market. The product can be easily mixed with milk or water and can be fed to an infant. Hence, it can be easily carried outdoors to feed a baby. The formula is packed with all the nutritional requirements as well.

The ready-to-feed formula segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe due to its convenience factor, which is essential for new parents. The ready-to-feed formula is a premix formula that doesn’t need any further preparation, and it can be directly fed to an infant. Hence, such formulas are ideal for parents traveling with their infants, as they allow them to ensure their child’s nutritional requirements and also allow them to carry such baby foods easily. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period.

Ingredients Source Analysis

The cow milk-based segment dominated the infant formula foods market in 2024, due to the high nutritional value of such baby foods. Such infant foods are high in calories, calcium, and protein, which help children grow. They are also essential for strengthening a baby’s immunity to keep one strong from the spread of diseases, healthy for heart health, and are also essential for stronger teeth, brain cells, and bones of a child.

Goat milk/plant milk-based segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to high demand for cleaner-label products for infants. Goat milk-based formulas are healthy for the digestive system of infants, whereas plant-based milk formulas are helpful for certain digestive patterns suitable for infants. Such baby formulas are observed to grow in the future due to high demand for nutritional infant formulas and healthy digestive formulas for babies.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment dominated the infant formula foods market in 2024, due to its convenience of providing multiple products under one roof. Such places allow consumers to search for different types as per the requirements of infants under the same roof. Hence, the segment dominated the market.

The online segment allows parents to order the ideal baby food for their child as per their requirements. Enhanced growth of e-commerce platforms, allowing parents to get infant formula delivered to their doorstep within minutes, is also fueling the growth of the market. Hence, the segment is helpful for the market’s growth in the foreseen period.

Packaging Analysis

The cans/tins segment dominated the infant formula foods market in 2024, due to multiple benefits, such as cost-effectiveness and low sodium factors, which are essential for babies. Canned/tinned formulas are also packed with various nutritional elements such as fiber, vitamins, minerals, and fats, essential for infants’ growth, overall health, and immunity. Hence, the segment dominated the market.

The stick packs/sachets segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to its convenience factor, which is helpful to feed a baby while traveling or while being outdoors. Such stick packs or sachets have pre-measured baby formula and hence do not require any further measurement to prepare the formula for the baby to feed. It is also a hassle-free and hygienic method to feed an infant on the go while maintaining the infant’s nutritional requirements.

Functionality Analysis

The standard nutrition segment dominated the infant formula foods market in 2024. The standard nutrition segment dominated the infant formula foods market due to rising awareness of standard nutrition for babies. Standard nutrition is highly necessary for infants for their overall development, growth, immunity, and the development of their brain cells. It is also necessary to maintain the energy levels of infants. The segment is also observing growth due to support from hospitals, the growth of e-commerce platforms, and increasing awareness about infant health and nutrition.

The digestive health and immunity support segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period as it helps to maintain the gut health of infants, which is essential for their digestion, along with maintaining their immunity. Such baby foods help to target both the requirements of infants due to their inter-connectivity. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period.

End-User Analysis

The infants with allergies and intolerances segment dominated the market in 2024. The infants with allergies and intolerances segment dominated the market, as such infant foods help to lower the allergies and manage the intolerances of infants observed with such health concerns. Such formulas help to manage the health conditions along with providing the necessary nutrition to the infant as per their growing stage.

The normal birth infant segment is observed to grow in the forecast period due to factors such as high adoption of stage-based infant formulas, increasing demand for clean label products, high focus on immunity and cognitive health of infants, and the rising growth of e-commerce platforms. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period.

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Additional Topics Worth Exploring:

Infant Nutrition Market: The global infant nutrition market size is set for steady growth increasing from USD 60.13 billion in 2025 to USD 144.11 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global is set for steady growth increasing from USD 60.13 billion in 2025 to USD 144.11 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Infant Formula Ingredient Market: The global infant formula ingredient market size increasing from USD 25.01 billion in 2025 to USD 57.07 billion by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 9.60% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size increasing from USD 25.01 billion in 2025 to USD 57.07 billion by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 9.60% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Food Leavening Agent Market: The global food leavening agent market size is projected to witness strong growth from USD 7.64 billion in 2025 to USD 11.06 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global is projected to witness strong growth from USD 7.64 billion in 2025 to USD 11.06 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Food Texture Market : The global food texture market size is increasing from USD 16.67 billion in 2025 to USD 27.22 billion by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

: The global is increasing from USD 16.67 billion in 2025 to USD 27.22 billion by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Food Intolerance Products Market: The global food intolerance products market size is projected to grow from USD 97.47 billion in 2025 to USD 302.26 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 13.40% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is projected to grow from USD 97.47 billion in 2025 to USD 302.26 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 13.40% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Superfoods Market: The global superfoods market size is expected to grow from USD 201.17 billion in 2025 to USD 288.82 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Infant Formula Foods Market Leading Companies

Nestlé S.A.

Danone S.A.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (Mead Johnson)

The Kraft Heinz Company

Friesland Campina

Arla Foods

The Hain Celestial Group

Bellamy's Organic

Perrigo Company plc

Bubs Australia

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Synutra International, Inc.

Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd

Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Yili Group

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.

Holle baby food GmbH

HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Infant Milk Formula (0–6 months)

Follow-on Milk Formula (6–12 months)

Growing-up/Toddler Milk Formula (12–36 months)

Specialty Formula

Lactose-free Formula Hypoallergenic Formula Anti-reflux Formula Soy-based Formula Premature Infant Formula Organic Infant Formula DHA-enriched Formula





By Form

Powdered Formula (Dry Form)

Liquid Concentrate Formula

Ready-to-Feed (RTF) Liquid Formula

By Ingredient Source

Cow Milk-based

Soy-based

Goat Milk-based

Plant-based (Almond, Coconut, Oat, etc.)

Protein Hydrolysates



By Distribution Channel

Offline Channels

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Pharmacies/Drug Stores

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Baby Specialty Stores



Online Channels

Brand-owned E-commerce

E-commerce Retailers (e.g., Amazon, Walmart, etc.)

Subscription Services



By Packaging Type

Cans/Tins

Carton Boxes

Bottles

Pouches

Stick Packs/Sachets



By Functionality

Standard Nutrition

Digestive Health

Immunity Support

Brain & Cognitive Development

Bone & Muscle Development

Allergy Management

By End-user Demographics

Preterm Infants

Normal Birth Infants

Infants with Allergies or Intolerances



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request

For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/price/5718

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Unlock expert insights, custom research, and premium support with the Towards FnB Annual Membership. For USD 495/month (billed annually), get full access to exclusive F&B market data and personalized guidance. It’s your strategic edge in the food and beverage industry: https://www.towardsfnb.com/get-an-annual-membership

About Us

Towards FnB is a global consulting firm specializing in the food and beverage industry, providing innovative solutions and expert guidance to elevate businesses. With an in-depth understanding of the dynamic F&B sector, we deliver customized market analysis and strategic insights. Our team of seasoned professionals is committed to empowering clients with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions, ensuring they stay ahead of market trends. Partner with us as we redefine success in the rapidly evolving food and beverage landscape, and together, we’ll navigate this transformative journey.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Chemical and Materials| Nova One Advisor