Metastatic Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer Pipeline Market Research Report 2025 | In-depth Analysis of 180+ Companies and Over 200 Drugs in Development

The report details drug profiles and phases, highlighting key players like Lantheus, Merck, and Pfizer, with a focus on novel therapeutic strategies and ongoing research.

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metastatic Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Metastatic Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2025" report offers an in-depth analysis of over 180 companies and 200 pipeline drugs in the Metastatic Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer (mHRPC) landscape. Covering both clinical and non-clinical stage products, the report provides drug profiles, therapeutic assessments by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It also highlights inactive pipeline products within this domain.

mHRPC, an advanced stage of prostate cancer, continues to progress despite anti-androgen treatments. This condition sees cancer spreading beyond the prostate gland, typically to bones and lymph nodes, posing significant treatment challenges and requiring systemic therapies to extend survival and enhance quality of life.

Patients with mHRPC often experience symptoms including persistent bone pain due to metastases, fatigue, weight loss, and urinary issues. As the disease progresses, more severe symptoms such as spinal compression, fractures, anemia, and neurological issues may arise, substantially decreasing patient quality of life.

The treatment strategy for mHRPC entails a multifaceted approach involving next-generation androgen receptor signaling inhibitors like enzalutamide and abiraterone, along with chemotherapy agents like docetaxel and cabazitaxel. These are chosen based on disease burden, patient health, prior treatments, and specific genomic alterations.

The report reveals critical insights and ongoing research, highlighting emerging therapies and existing challenges. Key developments include detailed profiles on emerging drugs such as PNT2002 by Lantheus, Opevesostat by Merck, and XL092 by Exelixis, among others. These new treatments are in various development stages, from discovery to Phase III trials.

PNT2002, for instance, targets the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and is currently in Phase III development. Opevesostat, an oral CYP11A1 inhibitor by Merck, is also in Phase III and offers a novel approach to hormone-dependent cancers.

XL092, by Exelixis, blocks receptor tyrosine kinases involved in tumor growth and is exploring combinations with other therapies at Phase II. Other promising candidates include ZEN-3694 by Zenith Epigenetics, CCS1477 by CellCentric, and KPT-8602 by Karyopharm Therapeutics, all at different development phases.

The comprehensive therapeutic assessment of mHRPC details drugs by their mechanism, clinical progress, and strategic partnerships. It analyzes collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions that shape the market landscape. The report also addresses critical questions concerning the current treatment landscape, emerging therapies, ongoing clinical studies, and licensing activities. Stakeholders can explore strategic insights into existing treatments' limitations and novel technologies arising to meet these challenges.

Overall, the report is a valuable resource for understanding the complexities of mHRPC drug development and provides an expansive analysis of potential market opportunities and therapeutic breakthroughs.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Metastatic Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer: Overview

  • Introduction
  • Causes
  • Pathophysiology
  • Signs and Symptoms
  • Diagnosis
  • Treatment

Pipeline Therapeutics

  • Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

  • Assessment by Product Type
  • Assessment by Stage and Product Type
  • Assessment by Route of Administration
  • Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
  • Assessment by Molecule Type
  • Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Metastatic Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer - Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

  • Comparative Analysis

PNT2002: Lantheus

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development
  • Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

  • Comparative Analysis

XL092: Exelixis

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development
  • Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

  • Comparative Analysis

PF07248144: Pfizer

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development
  • Product Development Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

  • Comparative Analysis

Drug Name: Company Name

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development
  • Product Development Activities

Inactive Products

  • Comparative Analysis

Metastatic Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer Key Companies

Metastatic Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer Key Products

Metastatic Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer - Unmet Needs

Metastatic Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer - Market Drivers and Barriers

Metastatic Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer - Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Metastatic Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer Analyst Views

Metastatic Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer Key Companies

  • Lantheus
  • Merck
  • Exelixis
  • Zenith Epigenetics
  • CellCentric
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics
  • Janux Therapeutics
  • Pfizer
  • Tavanta Therapeutics
  • Telix Pharmaceuticals
  • Jiangsu HengRui Medicine
  • SOTIO
  • Antev Ltd.
  • Syntrix Pharmaceuticals
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
  • Madison Vaccines
  • Phosplatin Therapeutics
  • MacroGenics
  • RedHill Biopharma
  • Xencor



