Consumer Food & Health Attitudes Trends Report 2025 | Consumer Insights on Mood-boosting Foods, Digestion, Carb Avoidance, and Meat Preferences Across Demographics

Explore changing consumer food trends with our comprehensive five-country survey. Discover insights on mood-boosting foods, digestion, carb avoidance, and meat preferences across demographics in the USA, UK, Australia, Spain, and Brazil. Focus areas include age and gender differences.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Food & Health Attitudes 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

What foods do consumers choose to boost their mood and sharpen their focus? To improve their digestion? Who's most interested inavoiding carbs,older or younger consumers? Who's reducing their meat intake - and who is increasing it?

Linking your strategy to the biggestconsumer growth trends is a powerful tool. Knowing what consumers are thinking about how and what they eat helps you to refine your thinking and strategy.

Our five-country survey tracks long-term changes in consumer beliefs about food, nutrition and health. Every year we survey consumers in the USA, the UK, Australia, Spain and Brazil to find out:

  • what they're eating - and what they're avoiding eating
  • where they look for food & health information
  • what are their attitudes to fats, carbs, digestive wellness, mood & mind, meatless meals and more
  • how their preferences are changing year-to-year
  • how their preferences differ by gender, by age and by country

This report includes a special focus on younger consumers aged 18-34, and on older consumers aged 55-64. It is based on interviews with 2,511 consumers.

The data is laid out in 127 charts, with brief summaries and explanations.

Key Topics Covered:

  • About this survey
  • Summary
  • How are consumers eating?
  • Where do consumers get their information about food and health?
  • Younger consumers analysis
  • Older consumers analysis
  • Mood & Mind
  • Meat & Health
  • Fat
  • Digestive wellness
  • Carbohydrates
  • Sugar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5yk97o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Wellness
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading