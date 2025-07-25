Consumer Food & Health Attitudes Trends Report 2025 | Consumer Insights on Mood-boosting Foods, Digestion, Carb Avoidance, and Meat Preferences Across Demographics

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Food & Health Attitudes 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

What foods do consumers choose to boost their mood and sharpen their focus? To improve their digestion? Who's most interested inavoiding carbs,older or younger consumers? Who's reducing their meat intake - and who is increasing it?

Linking your strategy to the biggestconsumer growth trends is a powerful tool. Knowing what consumers are thinking about how and what they eat helps you to refine your thinking and strategy.

Our five-country survey tracks long-term changes in consumer beliefs about food, nutrition and health. Every year we survey consumers in the USA, the UK, Australia, Spain and Brazil to find out:

what they're eating - and what they're avoiding eating

where they look for food & health information

what are their attitudes to fats, carbs, digestive wellness, mood & mind, meatless meals and more

how their preferences are changing year-to-year

how their preferences differ by gender, by age and by country

This report includes a special focus on younger consumers aged 18-34, and on older consumers aged 55-64. It is based on interviews with 2,511 consumers.

The data is laid out in 127 charts, with brief summaries and explanations.

Key Topics Covered:

About this survey

Summary

How are consumers eating?

Where do consumers get their information about food and health?

Younger consumers analysis

Older consumers analysis

Mood & Mind

Meat & Health

Fat

Digestive wellness

Carbohydrates

Sugar

