Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD) Pipeline Market Research Report 2025 Featuring Aelis Farma, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, and Indivior

The report offers an in-depth analysis of over five companies and five pipeline drugs within the Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD) landscape. This report provides a detailed overview of the pipeline drug profiles, encompassing both clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also includes a therapeutics assessment classified by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, highlighting the inactive pipeline products.

The report details the current scenario and growth prospects, offering a comprehensive view of the pipeline landscape, disease overview, and treatment guidelines. Within, a detailed commercial and clinical assessment covers the mechanism of pipeline drugs, clinical studies, NDA approvals, and various product development activities like technology, collaborations, and mergers.

Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD) Emerging Drugs

A detailed analysis of various drugs in different clinical development stages, including Phase III, II, I, Preclinical, and Discovery, illustrates the focused effort on novel treatments. For example, AEF0117 by Aelis Farma represents a candidate of a new pharmacological class showing promise in clinical trials for treating cannabis use disorder.

Therapeutic Assessment

Insights into different drugs are offered by categorizing them based on Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, and Topical, along with Molecule Types like Recombinant fusion proteins, Small Molecules, and Peptides.

Key Players and Products

The report identifies key companies such as Aelis Farma, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, and Indivior, and promising products like AEF0117, ANEB-001, and INDV-5004, all in various stages of clinical development.

The report also covers extensive insights into collaborative efforts, acquisition, merger, and licensing activities, providing a thorough review of emerging Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD) drugs. It addresses critical questions regarding the current treatment scenario and emerging therapies, highlighting novel technologies in development, key clinical studies, and industry-academia collaborations.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Executive Summary



Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD): Overview

Introduction

Causes

Pathophysiology

Signs and Symptoms

Diagnosis

Treatment

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD)- The Publisher's Analytical Perspective



Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Drug name: Company name

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

AEF0117: Aelis Farma

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

Drug name: Company name

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

INDV-5004: Indivior

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD) Key Companies



Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD) Key Products



Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD)- Unmet Needs



Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD)- Market Drivers and Barriers



Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD)- Future Perspectives and Conclusion



Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD) Analyst Views



Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD) Key Companies

Aelis Farma

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Indivior

