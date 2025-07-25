Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD) Pipeline Market Research Report 2025 Featuring Aelis Farma, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, and Indivior

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD) - Pipeline Insight, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of over five companies and five pipeline drugs within the Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD) landscape. This report provides a detailed overview of the pipeline drug profiles, encompassing both clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also includes a therapeutics assessment classified by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, highlighting the inactive pipeline products.
The report details the current scenario and growth prospects, offering a comprehensive view of the pipeline landscape, disease overview, and treatment guidelines. Within, a detailed commercial and clinical assessment covers the mechanism of pipeline drugs, clinical studies, NDA approvals, and various product development activities like technology, collaborations, and mergers.
Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD) Emerging Drugs
A detailed analysis of various drugs in different clinical development stages, including Phase III, II, I, Preclinical, and Discovery, illustrates the focused effort on novel treatments. For example, AEF0117 by Aelis Farma represents a candidate of a new pharmacological class showing promise in clinical trials for treating cannabis use disorder.
Therapeutic Assessment
Insights into different drugs are offered by categorizing them based on Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, and Topical, along with Molecule Types like Recombinant fusion proteins, Small Molecules, and Peptides.
Key Players and Products
The report identifies key companies such as Aelis Farma, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, and Indivior, and promising products like AEF0117, ANEB-001, and INDV-5004, all in various stages of clinical development.
The report also covers extensive insights into collaborative efforts, acquisition, merger, and licensing activities, providing a thorough review of emerging Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD) drugs. It addresses critical questions regarding the current treatment scenario and emerging therapies, highlighting novel technologies in development, key clinical studies, and industry-academia collaborations.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD): Overview
- Introduction
- Causes
- Pathophysiology
- Signs and Symptoms
- Diagnosis
- Treatment
Pipeline Therapeutics
- Comparative Analysis
Therapeutic Assessment
- Assessment by Product Type
- Assessment by Stage and Product Type
- Assessment by Route of Administration
- Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
- Assessment by Molecule Type
- Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD)- The Publisher's Analytical Perspective
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
- Comparative Analysis
Drug name: Company name
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
- Comparative Analysis
AEF0117: Aelis Farma
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Early Stage Products (Phase I)
- Comparative Analysis
Drug name: Company name
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
INDV-5004: Indivior
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Inactive Products
- Comparative Analysis
Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD) Key Companies
Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD) Key Products
Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD)- Unmet Needs
Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD)- Market Drivers and Barriers
Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD)- Future Perspectives and Conclusion
Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD) Analyst Views
