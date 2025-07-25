Atrial Fibrillation (AF) Pipeline Market Research Report 2025 | Insights on 10+ Companies and 12+ Drugs in the Pipeline Landscape

Discover detailed insights into the "Atrial Fibrillation - Pipeline Insight, 2025" report covering . Explore drug profiles, stages, and therapeutic assessments. Highlighting key developments in treating AF, this report also compares emerging drugs and highlights collaborations and licensing activities.

Dublin, July 25, 2025

This report offers in-depth insights into over 10 companies and more than 12 pipeline drugs within the atrial fibrillation landscape. The report covers drug profiles in both clinical and nonclinical stages, including product assessments by type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. Additionally, it highlights inactive pipeline products.

Atrial fibrillation (AF) represents the most prevalent form of cardiac arrhythmia, with symptoms ranging from mild to severe, potentially impacting the quality of life. This arrhythmia is a significant cause of stroke but can be managed through several interventions including medications, anticoagulation, and more advanced procedures like ablation. Predominant triggers and risk factors include hypertension and heart disease, among others.

The acute management of AF depends on the patient's hemodynamic stability and stroke risk. Unstable patients may need immediate cardioversion and anticoagulation, while stable patients undergo a risk assessment using the CHA2DS2-VASc score. The long-term management includes rate or rhythm control medications, with non-vitamin K oral anticoagulants often preferred over warfarin.

The "Atrial Fibrillation - Pipeline Insight, 2025" report also examines the current scenario and growth prospects, offering a thorough commercial and clinical assessment of ongoing product development. Insights regarding drug mechanisms, clinical trials, and developments in technology are included, highlighting collaborations and acquisitions among companies.

In the emerging drugs section, the report provides a detailed analysis of various drugs in different clinical development stages. It highlights key players involved in research and development, covering late-stage and ongoing clinical trials up to the discovery phase. This section includes crucial information on clinical trial details, pharmacological actions, and recent news.

Key emerging drugs include:

  • Abelacimab: A Phase III monoclonal antibody by Anthos Therapeutics targeting Factor XI, reducing thromboembolic disease risk. Administered subcutaneously, it is undergoing trials for arterial and venous clot prevention in AF and cancer-associated thrombosis.
  • Etripamil: A Phase II intranasal calcium channel blocker by Milestone Pharmaceuticals developed for acute management of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia and AFib-RVR, offering rapid heart rate control.
  • THRV-1268: A Phase I SGK1 inhibitor by Thryv Therapeutics potentially addressing AF and heart failure related to cardiometabolic stressors.

Major Industry Players Include:

  • Thryv Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Janssen Research & Development, LLC
  • HUYABIO International, LLC.
  • Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Anthos Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Bayer

