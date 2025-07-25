Atrial Fibrillation (AF) Pipeline Market Research Report 2025 | Insights on 10+ Companies and 12+ Drugs in the Pipeline Landscape

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atrial Fibrillation - Pipeline Insight, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers in-depth insights into over 10 companies and more than 12 pipeline drugs within the atrial fibrillation landscape. The report covers drug profiles in both clinical and nonclinical stages, including product assessments by type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. Additionally, it highlights inactive pipeline products.

Atrial fibrillation (AF) represents the most prevalent form of cardiac arrhythmia, with symptoms ranging from mild to severe, potentially impacting the quality of life. This arrhythmia is a significant cause of stroke but can be managed through several interventions including medications, anticoagulation, and more advanced procedures like ablation. Predominant triggers and risk factors include hypertension and heart disease, among others.

The acute management of AF depends on the patient's hemodynamic stability and stroke risk. Unstable patients may need immediate cardioversion and anticoagulation, while stable patients undergo a risk assessment using the CHA2DS2-VASc score. The long-term management includes rate or rhythm control medications, with non-vitamin K oral anticoagulants often preferred over warfarin.

The "Atrial Fibrillation - Pipeline Insight, 2025" report also examines the current scenario and growth prospects, offering a thorough commercial and clinical assessment of ongoing product development. Insights regarding drug mechanisms, clinical trials, and developments in technology are included, highlighting collaborations and acquisitions among companies.

In the emerging drugs section, the report provides a detailed analysis of various drugs in different clinical development stages. It highlights key players involved in research and development, covering late-stage and ongoing clinical trials up to the discovery phase. This section includes crucial information on clinical trial details, pharmacological actions, and recent news.

Abelacimab: A Phase III monoclonal antibody by Anthos Therapeutics targeting Factor XI, reducing thromboembolic disease risk. Administered subcutaneously, it is undergoing trials for arterial and venous clot prevention in AF and cancer-associated thrombosis.

Thryv Therapeutics, Inc.

Janssen Research & Development, LLC

HUYABIO International, LLC.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Anthos Therapeutics, Inc.

Bayer

