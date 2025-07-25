New Book THE DIARY OF A BAD BITCH Empowers Women to Take Back Their Power

Charleston, SC, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Born and raised in Havana, Cuba, Selene Ashé has always expressed herself through movement and dance—a passion that became the catalyst for a deeper journey of self-discovery. Over two years of radical transformation, she awakened her inner bad bitch and now empowers other women to do the same.

Riding the wave of a new era of female empowerment, Ashé’s debut book, The Diary of a Bad Bitch, is a raw and unfiltered exploration of self-awareness, sensuality, and spiritual evolution. More than just a memoir, it’s a manifesto for women ready to break free from limitations, embrace their desires, and step fully into their power. Through personal reflections and hard-won insights, Ashé challenges readers to reframe self-doubt, rewrite their narratives, and live authentically.

“This book is about radical self-acceptance and owning every part of who you are,” says Ashé. “It’s for the woman who’s tired of playing small, who’s ready to step into her authenticity and unleash the force within.”

The Diary of a Bad Bitch is a call to arms for women of all ages to rise, redefine their stories, and live unapologetically.

“The Diary of a Bad Bitch” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Selena Ashé is a writer, creator and unapologetic storyteller with a passion for exploring the intersections of sensuality, spirituality and self-discovery. With a background in empowering women to embrace their authenticity, she channels her experiences into bold narratives that challenge societal norms and celebrate individuality. Through her writing, she invites readers to awaken their inner power, transform pain into purpose and live life unapologetically.

Instagram: sutra_musa

