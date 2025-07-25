Chest Drainage Catheters Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Forecast Report 2025-2032 Featuring Leading Players - BD, Teleflex, Cook, ICU Medical, and Redax

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chest Drainage Catheters - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The chest drainage catheters market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.78% from 2025 to 2032, driven by the rising global prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases. This growth trajectory is accompanied by advancements in catheter technology and increased healthcare access, reinforcing the critical role of chest drainage catheters in modern clinical care.

Market Dynamics: The International Agency for Research on Cancer reported 24,80,675 cases of lung-related cancers in 2022, with Asia accounting for a majority. Such conditions often necessitate thoracic drainage interventions using chest drainage catheters, boosting demand significantly across healthcare settings.

Cardiovascular diseases are also contributing to the market's growth. The British Heart Foundation highlighted that approximately 620 million people were living with heart and circulatory diseases globally, necessitating interventions like pericardial effusions management through chest drainage catheters.

The increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures enhances the chest drainage catheter market by improving procedural precision and patient outcomes. Image-guided catheter placements and digital innovations like smart catheters are revolutionizing the market with real-time monitoring and early complication detection.

However, the market faces challenges including catheter complexity and stringent regulatory requirements, which may limit growth. Despite these challenges, the demand for safe and effective thoracic drainage solutions continues to rise, propelled by the increasing global burden of cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

Segment Analysis: Within the product type segment, pleural drainage catheters are poised to lead the market in 2024. The rise in pleural diseases linked to lung cancer and heart failure is driving the demand for pleural drainage solutions. Features like tunneled indwelling pleural catheters offer a less invasive alternative, boosting their adoption.

Manufacturers are advancing catheter designs, incorporating features like smaller diameter, anti-microbial coatings, and integration with digital drainage systems, enhancing safety and clinical outcome preferences.

Regional Outlook: North America is set to dominate the chest drainage catheters market in 2024, driven by an increasing number of cancer patients, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of key market players such as BD, Teleflex Incorporated, and Cook. According to GLOBOCAN, the U.S. reported 226,033 trachea, bronchus, and lung cancer cases in 2024, necessitating effective drainage systems.

The growing geriatric population and cardiovascular disease cases in the U.S. accentuate market expansion, with chest drainage catheters playing a pivotal role in managing associated complications.

Key Players: Leading companies in the chest drainage catheters market include BD, Teleflex Incorporated, Cook, ICU Medical, and Redax S.p.A., among others.

Recent Developments: In June 2021, BD received FDA 510(k) clearance for its PeritXT Peritoneal Catheter System, intended for symptomatic, non-malignant ascites drainage.

Conclusion: With these compelling trends and advancements, the chest drainage catheters market is set for substantial growth from 2025 to 2032, with North America as a significant contributor.

Companies Featured

BD

Teleflex Incorporated

Cook

ICU Medical

Redax S.p.A.

Cardinal Health

Mediplus Ltd.

Medela AG

Rocket Medical plc.

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

ANGIPLAST PRIVATE LIMITED

Vygon

Getinge AB

Poly Medicure Ltd.

Sterimed Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5d4xd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.