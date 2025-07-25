North America (NAFTA) Construction Industry Guide 2020-2029 | Explore Key Players and Competitive Pressures

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The NAFTA Construction industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.



Key Highlights

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico. The construction industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $3,134,609.1 million in 2024.The Mexico was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 22.3% over the 2020-24 period.

Within the construction industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $2,529,346.5 million in 2024. This was followed by Canada and Mexico, with a value of $3,35,697.2 and $269,565.4 million, respectively.

The US is expected to lead the construction industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $3,118,792.4 million in 2029, followed by Canada and Mexico with expected values of $450,049.5 and $294,982.0 million, respectively.

Scope

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions



2 NAFTA Construction

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Construction in Canada

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Construction in Mexico

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Construction in The United States

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Company Profiles

9.1. PCL Constructors Inc

9.2. Stantec Inc

9.3. EllisDon Corp

9.4. Aecon Group Inc

9.5. Vinci SA

9.6. Bouygues SA

9.7. Eiffage SA

9.8. Spie Batignolles

9.9. HOCHTIEF AG

9.10. STRABAG SE

9.11. Bilfinger SE

9.12. Max Bogl Bauservice GmbH & Co KG

9.13. Webuild SpA

9.14. Maire SpA

9.15. Rizzani de Eccher SpA

9.16. Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd

9.17. Sekisui House Ltd

9.18. Kajima Corp

9.19. Obayashi Corp

9.20. LSR Group

9.21. Mostotrest

9.22. Balfour Beatty Plc

9.23. Morgan Sindall Group Plc

9.24. Barratt Redrow Plc

9.25. Kier Group Plc

9.26. D.R. Horton Inc

9.27. Lennar Corp

9.28. Bechtel Group Inc

9.29. Turner Construction Co

9.30. Grupo Carso SA de CV

9.31. Coconal SAPI de CV

9.32. Consorcio ARA SAB de CV

9.33. CCLA Group

9.34. Novonor SA

9.35. MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA

9.36. Andrade Gutierrez SA

9.37. Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA

9.38. China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd

9.39. China Railway Group Ltd

9.40. China Railway Construction Corp Ltd

9.41. Shanghai Construction Group Co Ltd

9.42. China Communications Construction Co Ltd

9.43. Larsen & Toubro Ltd

9.44. NCC Ltd

9.45. Ircon International Ltd

9.46. Hindustan Construction Co Ltd

9.47. Tata Projects Ltd

9.48. Aveng Ltd

9.49. Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd

9.50. Raubex Group Ltd

9.51. Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd

9.52. Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA

9.53. YIT Corp

9.54. Skanska AB

9.55. NCC AB

9.56. SRV Group Plc

9.57. PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk

9.58. PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk

9.59. PT PP (Persero) Tbk

9.60. PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk

9.61. Royal BAM Group NV

9.62. Ferrovial SE

9.63. Royal Volker Wessels Stevin NV

9.64. Ballast Nedam NV

9.65. Kiewit Corp

9.66. Veidekke ASA

9.67. AF Gruppen ASA

9.68. Aibel AS

9.69. Yanlord Land Group Ltd

9.70. Woh Hup Pvt Ltd

9.71. City Developments Ltd

9.72. Frasers Property Ltd

9.73. Tiong Seng Holdings Ltd

9.74. Samsung C&T Corp

9.75. Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd

9.76. GS Engineering & Construction Corp

9.77. POSCO Engineering & Construction Co Ltd

9.78. Obrascon Huarte Lain SA

9.79. FCC Construccion SA

9.80. Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA

9.81. Peab AB

9.82. Alarko Holding AS

9.83. ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS

9.84. Ronesans Holding AS

9.85. Nurol Holding Inc

9.86. Downer EDI Ltd

9.87. Lendlease Corp Ltd

9.88. J Hutchinson Pty Ltd

9.89. CIMIC Group Ltd

9.90. Per Aarsleff Holding AS

9.91. MT Hojgaard Holding A/S

9.92. NCC Construction Danmark AS

9.93. Fluor Corp

