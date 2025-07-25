Five Farms Irish Cream and Holladay Bourbon Bring Spirited Flavor to Tales of the Cocktail 2025 in New Orleans

New Orleans, La., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a city where every cocktail tells a story, Five Farms Irish Cream and Holladay Bourbon made a memorable mark at Tales of the Cocktail 2025, weaving their distinct heritages into the vibrant fabric of New Orleans' world-famous drinks festival and conference.

The weeklong celebration brought together bartenders, brand leaders, and beverage creatives from across the globe, all drawn to the energy of the French Quarter, where the spirit flows as freely as the stories. Against this backdrop, the Missouri-made Holladay Bourbon and Cork, Ireland’s farm-to-table Five Farms Irish Cream stood out for their authenticity, craftsmanship, and sense of place.

On Thursday, July 24th, Five Farms took to the Irish House at Mambo’s on Bourbon Street for an immersive three-floor showcase hosted by Bord Bia-The Irish Food Board. The event highlighted the evolution of Irish spirits through bold cocktails and international collaboration.

Guests flocked to the rooftop bar where Five Farms, in partnership with Nickel City (recently named one of North America’s top bars) and Slane Irish Whiskey, shook up Frozen Irish Coffees made with Five Farms’ whiskey-forward cream liqueur. The indulgent yet refreshing serve quickly became the signature sip of the afternoon - a smooth collision of tradition and innovation, topped with a view of the Quarter's iconic balconies and music-soaked streets.

“There’s a richness to Five Farms, not just in flavor, but in the story behind it,” said Matt Jacquinot, National Brand Specialist. “Bringing that to life at Tales, especially in partnership with world-class bartenders and other Irish spirits, was a proud moment for us.”

Earlier in the week, Holladay Bourbon took the spotlight with multiple activations, including an elevated Happy Hour at The Vue, where bartenders poured creative riffs on Southern classics using both Ben Holladay Bourbon and fan-favorite Soft Red Wheat Bourbon.

Among the favorites was the Holladay Bourbon Smash, a vibrant, citrusy cocktail that offered a refreshing twist on traditional bourbon serves. Served on a rooftop at golden hour, it was a moment of Midwest-meets-NOLA magic.

Holladay Bourbon Smash

2.0 oz Holladay Soft Red Wheat Bourbon

0.75 oz Honey-Cinnamon Syrup

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

Shake over ice and strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice.

Garnish with mint.

As Tales of the Cocktail celebrated innovation, inclusion, and hospitality, Five Farms Irish Cream and Holladay Bourbon brought heart, heritage, and a whole lot of flavor to the party; a reminder that great spirits are about more than what's in the glass.

About Holladay Bourbon

Rooted in the rolling hills of Weston, Missouri, Holladay Bourbon is crafted at the historic Holladay Distillery - established in 1856 and still proudly operating on its original site. The brand honors a rich legacy of American bourbon-making, using the same mash bill and natural limestone spring water discovered over 160 years ago. Aged in traditional rickhouses on-site, Holladay Bourbon offers well-balanced, robust expressions that pay tribute to tradition while appealing to today’s discerning whiskey drinker.

About Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur

The world’s first farm-to-table Irish cream liqueur, crafted exclusively from single batches of cream from five family-owned farms in County Cork, Ireland. With ten times more Irish whiskey than other Irish creams, it delivers a luxurious texture, rich flavor, and unmistakable warmth that make it a standout — whether served neat, in coffee, or shaken into cocktails.

