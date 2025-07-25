Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) Drug Pipeline Market Insights Report 2025 | In-Depth Analysis of CIP Therapeutics - From Early R&D to Market, Covering Collaborations, Licensing, and Clinical Trials

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) - Pipeline Insight, 2025" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) market. A detailed picture of the Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.



Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) of Pipeline Development Activities

All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) treatment.

Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) market.

Key Questions

What are the current options for Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP)?

What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry?

How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP)?

How many Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) emerging therapies are in early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development for the treatment of Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP)?

Out of total pipeline products, how many therapies are given as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP)?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) and their status?

What are the results of the clinical studies and their safety and efficacy?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP)?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP)?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP)

2.1. Overview

2.2. History

2.3. Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) Symptoms

2.4. Causes

2.5. Pathophysiology

2.6. Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) Diagnosis

2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines



3. Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) Treatment Guidelines



4. Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) - The Publisher's Analytical Perspective

4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

4.1.1. Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends

4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary

4.1.2. Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) Collaboration Deals

4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.3. Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) Acquisition Analysis



5. Therapeutic Assessment

5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development



5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono/Combination)

5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type

5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration

5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type

5.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

5.1.5. Assessment by MOA

5.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA

5.1.6. Assessment by Target

5.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target



6. Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) Late Stage Products (Phase-III)



7. Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)



8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)



9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products



10. Inactive Products



11. Dormant Products



12. Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) Discontinued Products



13. Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) Product Profiles

13.1. Drug Name: Company

13.1.1. Product Description

13.1.1.1. Product Overview

13.1.1.2. Mechanism of action

13.1.2. Research and Development

13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies

13.1.3. Product Development Activities

13.1.3.1. Collaboration

13.1.3.2. Agreements

13.1.3.3. Acquisition

13.1.3.4. Patent Detail

13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary

13.1.4.1. General Description Table



14. Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) Key Companies



15. Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) Key Products



16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

16.1. Dormant Products

16.1.1. Reasons for being dormant

16.2. Discontinued Products

16.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation



17. Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) Unmet Needs



18. Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) Future Perspectives



19. Cannabis-Induced Psychosis (CIP) Analyst Review



20. Appendix



