Raytech Holding Limited Announces Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

HONG KONG, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raytech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RAY) (“Raytech”, “We”, “Our” or the “Company”), a Hong Kong-based company specializing in design, sourcing, and wholesale of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners, today announced financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, and confirmed the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Raytech delivered solid fiscal year 2025 results with revenue growth of 17.6% to HK$78.7 million (US$10.1 million), while maintaining profitability with net income of HK$8.3 million (US$1.1 million) and a net margin of 10.5%. The Company concluded the year with a significantly strengthened balance sheet, recording cash and cash equivalents of HK$84.9 million (US$10.9 million), up from HK$35.9 million as of the end of the prior fiscal year.

Management Commentary

Mr. Ching Tim Hoi, CEO and Chairman of Raytech, said: "Fiscal Year 2025 marked a pivotal year for Raytech. We not only sustained profitability but also strengthened our financial position. Our revenue increased by 17.6% to HK$78.7 million, which was principally driven by increased sales in our trimmer series, fueled by new customer-engaged models. We continue to demonstrate the strength of our specialized focus in personal care and lifestyle electrical appliances, where we have accumulated over 10 years of industry experience. As we transitioned to a public company during this fiscal year, we continue to maintain operational excellence. "

Financial Highlights

Key highlights for fiscal year 2025 compared to fiscal year 2024:

Revenue increased by 17.6% to HK$78.7 million (US$10.1 million)

to HK$78.7 million (US$10.1 million) Net income of HK$8.3 million (US$1.1 million) with a net margin of 10.5%

(US$1.1 million) with a net margin of 10.5% Cash and cash equivalents increased by approximately 136.5% to HK$84.9 million (US$10.9 million)

to HK$84.9 million (US$10.9 million) Net current assets strengthened to HK$76.9 million (US$9.9 million) in fiscal year 2025, compared with HK$25.8 million in fiscal year 2024

Financial Results

Revenue Performance:

Hair styling series : Revenue of HK$37.6 million in fiscal year 2025 (US$4.8 million) compared to HK$31.8 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 18.2%

: Revenue of HK$37.6 million in fiscal year 2025 (US$4.8 million) compared to HK$31.8 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 18.2% Trimmer series : Revenue of HK$33.6 million in fiscal year 2025 (US$4.3 million) compared to HK$22.7 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 48.0%

: Revenue of HK$33.6 million in fiscal year 2025 (US$4.3 million) compared to HK$22.7 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 48.0% Nail care series : Revenue of HK$1.5 million in fiscal year 2025 (US$195,954) compared to HK$1.4 million in fiscal year 2024

: Revenue of HK$1.5 million in fiscal year 2025 (US$195,954) compared to HK$1.4 million in fiscal year 2024 Other personal care appliances : Revenue of HK$2.5 million in fiscal year 2025 (US$326,416) compared to HK$3.2 million in fiscal year 2024

: Revenue of HK$2.5 million in fiscal year 2025 (US$326,416) compared to HK$3.2 million in fiscal year 2024 Eyelash curler : Revenue of HK$453,378 in fiscal year 2025 (US$58,276) compared to HK$804,863 in fiscal year 2024

: Revenue of HK$453,378 in fiscal year 2025 (US$58,276) compared to HK$804,863 in fiscal year 2024 Sales of tooling: Revenue of HK$3.0 million in fiscal year 2025 (US$381,745) compared to HK$7.0 million in fiscal year 2024

Profitability and Margins:

Merchandise costs of HK$60.9 million in fiscal year 2025 (US$7.8 million) compared to HK$52.1 million in fiscal year 2024, representing 77.4% of revenue in fiscal year 2025 compared to 77.7% in fiscal year 2024

of HK$60.9 million in fiscal year 2025 (US$7.8 million) compared to HK$52.1 million in fiscal year 2024, representing 77.4% of revenue in fiscal year 2025 compared to 77.7% in fiscal year 2024 Income from operations of HK$7.6 million in fiscal year 2025 (US$983,142) with an operating margin of 9.7%

of HK$7.6 million in fiscal year 2025 (US$983,142) with an operating margin of 9.7% Interest income increased substantially to HK$3.2 million in fiscal year 2025 (US$406,002), compared to HK$1.4 million in fiscal year 2024



Balance Sheet Strength:

Cash and cash equivalents of HK$84.9 million in fiscal year 2025 (US$10.9 million) compared to HK$35.9 million in fiscal year 2024

of HK$84.9 million in fiscal year 2025 (US$10.9 million) compared to HK$35.9 million in fiscal year 2024 Total current assets increased to HK$94.9 million (US$12.2 million) in fiscal year 2025, compared to HK$52.8 million as of March 31, 2024

increased to HK$94.9 million (US$12.2 million) in fiscal year 2025, compared to HK$52.8 million as of March 31, 2024 Accounts receivable decreased 44.1% to HK$8.1 million (US$1.0 million) in fiscal year 2025 from HK$14.6 million in fiscal year 2024, primarily driven by faster customer payments

decreased 44.1% to HK$8.1 million (US$1.0 million) in fiscal year 2025 from HK$14.6 million in fiscal year 2024, primarily driven by faster customer payments Total current liabilities decreased to HK$17.9 million (US$2.3 million) in fiscal year 2025 compared to HK$27.0 million in fiscal year 2024

decreased to HK$17.9 million (US$2.3 million) in fiscal year 2025 compared to HK$27.0 million in fiscal year 2024 Net current assets of HK$76.9 million (US$9.9 million) in fiscal year 2025compared to HK$25.8 million in fiscal year 2024



Outlook and Strategic Priorities

Our goal is to become a leading product design and development company in the personal care and lifestyle electrical appliances industry in Asia. We intend to explore new product lines, continue expanding our men's personal care and hair care product lines, and approach customers who sell and market their personal care electrical appliances in Europe, the US and other Asia markets. Our strong cash position provides the financial flexibility to pursue strategic growth opportunities while maintaining operational excellence.

About Raytech Holding Limited

Raytech Holding Limited is a Hong Kong-headquartered company with over 10 years of experience in the personal care electrical appliance industry. Through its operating subsidiary in Hong Kong, it sources and wholesales a diverse range of personal care electrical appliances ranging from hair styling, tooling, trimmer, eyelash curler, to nail care and other body and facial care appliances for international brand owners, providing integrated product design, production processing, and manufacturing solutions. For more information please visit: https://ir.raytech.com.hk/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed on July 24, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Consolidated Financial Information

RAYTECH HOLDING LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of March 31, 2024 2025 2025 HKD HKD US$ ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 35,885,666 84,850,995 10,906,438 Accounts receivable, net 14,557,523 8,144,307 1,046,839 Amount due from a director 145,166 – – Merchandise inventories, net 1,855,686 1,879,435 241,576 Taxes receivables 395,005 – – Prepayments 5,000 – – TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 52,844,046 94,874,737 12,194,853 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Plant and equipment, net – – – Deferred initial public offering costs 5,252,768 – – Long-term deposits 16,200 16,200 2,082 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 5,268,968 16,200 2,082 TOTAL ASSETS 58,113,014 94,890,937 12,196,935 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable 732,340 466,327 59,940 Accounts payable - related parties 24,278,340 14,984,393 1,926,039 Accruals 1,018,618 1,786,314 229,607 Contract liabilities 1,008,415 501,804 64,500 Tax payables – 190,082 24,432 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 27,037,713 17,928,920 2,304,518 TOTAL LIABILITIES 27,037,713 17,928,920 2,304,518 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES – – – SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Ordinary Shares, US$0.00000625 par value, 8,000,000,000 Ordinary Shares authorized, and 16,000,000 Ordinary Shares and 17,613,083 Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively (1) 783 862 110 Additional paid-in capital 99,217 37,717,487 4,848,068 Retained earnings 30,975,301 39,243,668 5,044,239 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 31,075,301 76,962,017 9,892,417 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 58,113,014 94,890,937 12,196,935





(1) 1,500,000 Ordinary Shares were issued on May 15, 2024, and 113,083 Ordinary Shares were issued on July 5, 2024.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

RAYTECH HOLDING LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Years ended March 31, 2023 2024 2025 2025 HKD HKD HKD US$ REVENUE Sales of products 42,382,764 59,966,287 75,769,626 9,739,152 Sales of tooling 3,135,475 7,006,014 2,969,938 381,745 Total revenue 45,518,239 66,972,301 78,739,564 10,120,897 OPERATING EXPENSES Merchandise costs (34,046,287 ) (52,067,436 ) (60,931,870 ) (7,831,961 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (4,277,677 ) (3,545,369 ) (10,158,945 ) (1,305,794 ) Total operating expenses (38,323,964 ) (55,612,805 ) (71,090,815 ) (9,137,755 ) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 7,194,275 11,359,496 7,648,749 983,142 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income 143,352 1,416,354 3,158,654 406,002 Interest expense (7,151 ) (2,028 ) – – Gain (loss) from foreign currency exchange 143,450 (20,846 ) (328,471 ) (42,220 ) Other income, net – 818 45,922 5,902 Total other income, net 279,651 1,394,298 2,876,105 369,684 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 7,473,926 12,753,794 10,524,854 1,352,826 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (1,181,056 ) (2,817,000 ) (2,256,487 ) (290,040 ) NET INCOME 6,292,870 9,936,794 8,268,367 1,062,786 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES Basic and diluted (1) 16,000,000 16,000,000 17,398,409 17,398,409 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic and diluted 0.39 0.62 0.48 0.06





(1) 1,500,000 Ordinary Shares were issued on May 15, 2024, and 113,083 Ordinary Shares were issued on July 5, 2024.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

RAYTECH HOLDING LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Years ended March 31, 2023 2024 2025 2025 HKD HKD HKD US$ Cash flows from operating activities Net income 6,292,870 9,936,794 8,268,367 1,062,786 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation of plant and equipment 13,924 4,868 – – Amortization of right-of-use asset 102,573 85,477 – – Gain (loss) from unrealized foreign currency translation 178,454 (61,043 ) 214,994 27,635 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable, net (907,711 ) (7,755,205 ) 6,335,863 814,389 Merchandise inventories, net – (1,855,686 ) (26,189 ) (3,366 ) Prepayments (5,000 ) 90,000 5,000 643 Long-term deposits (5,200 ) 18,000 – – Accounts payable (119,019 ) (5,441 ) (262,048 ) (33,683 ) Accounts payable - related parties 4,682,655 15,554,384 (9,163,121 ) (1,177,794 ) Accruals 566,078 402,540 768,541 98,785 Contract liabilities 1,705,854 (697,439 ) (505,960 ) (65,035 ) Operating lease obligation (100,849 ) (87,972 ) – – Taxes payables (1,442,797 ) 119,002 585,087 75,205 Net cash generated from operating activities 10,961,832 15,748,279 6,220,534 799,565 Cash flows from investing activity Repayment by the director 1,444,872 846,860 145,166 18,659 Net cash generated from investing activity 1,444,872 846,860 145,166 18,659 Cash flows from financing activity Deferred initial public offering cost (3,176,871 ) (2,075,897 ) – – Proceed from Initial Public Offering of shares – – 42,871,117 5,510,497 Net cash (used in) generated from financing activity (3,176,871 ) (2,075,897 ) 42,871,117 5,510,497 Change in cash 9,229,833 14,519,242 49,236,817 6,328,721 Effect of foreign exchange on cash (157,725 ) 3,844 (271,488 ) (7,783 ) Cash at the beginning of the year 12,290,472 21,362,580 35,885,666 4,585,500 Cash at the end of the year 21,362,580 35,885,666 84,850,995 10,906,438 Supplementary cash flow information Cash paid for income tax 2,619,407 2,697,998 1,671,400 214,836 Cash paid for interest expense – – – –

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.