Wall Street Shiba Raises $500,000 in 72 Hours, Launches STIBA ICM Labs to Power the Next Era of MemeFi





SINGAPORE, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Shiba ($STIBA), a next-generation memecoin bridging AI, DeFi, and Internet Capital Markets, has successfully raised $500,000 within 72 hours of its presale launch. The project introduces a novel approach to MemeFi by combining real-world utility, institutional-grade partnerships, and advanced anti-exploit technologies.

Backed by World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a global financial group known for supporting high-impact projects, $STIBA aims to create a sustainable and credible memecoin ecosystem. The initiative is further strengthened by the introduction of STIBA ICM Labs, a smart launchpad enabling secure token creation.

Introducing STIBA ICM Labs

At the core of the ecosystem is STIBA ICM Labs — a secure token generation platform with built-in safety protocols, including:

Hyper Anti-Rug Protection – Liquidity auto-migrated to Uniswap post-bonding curve to prevent rug pulls

– Liquidity auto-migrated to Uniswap post-bonding curve to prevent rug pulls Sniper Bot Blacklisting – Automatically blocks 80% of bots at launch

– Automatically blocks 80% of bots at launch Sell-Limit Controls – Top holders restricted from dumping more than 30% in a single transaction

– Top holders restricted from dumping more than 30% in a single transaction DAO Governance – Tokens created via ICM Labs include on-chain governance structures

– Tokens created via ICM Labs include on-chain governance structures Launch Incentives – Eligible creators receive 0.02 ETH, 5,000 $STIBA, and trading fee bonuses



Note: All features are currently undergoing experimental testing and may evolve over time.

Tokenomics Overview

Total Supply: 10 billion $STIBA

10 billion $STIBA Presale: 25%

25% Liquidity Pool: 15%

15% Staking & Rewards: 15%

15% Marketing & Growth: 15%

15% Airdrop: 10%

10% Project Development: 20%



Roadmap Highlights

Phase 1: Presale & Community Building

Presale & Community Building Phase 2: ICM Labs Rollout

ICM Labs Rollout Phase 3: Centralized Exchange Listings + DAO Governance

Centralized Exchange Listings + DAO Governance Phase 4: MemeFi Ecosystem Partnerships & Cross-chain Expansion

MemeFi Ecosystem Partnerships & Cross-chain Expansion Phase 5: Global USD1 Payment Integration



About Wall Street Shiba



Wall Street Shiba ($STIBA) is the first MemeFi project designed to bridge internet culture, decentralized finance, and institutional-grade financial backing. With support from World Liberty Financial, it aims to empower creators and traders through utility-driven innovation and secure blockchain infrastructure.

For more information, visit: https://wallstreetshiba.com

Follow on X: https://x.com/shibawallstreet

