Kisses from Sicily: refreshing mocktails with PGI Syracuse Lemon

SYRACUSE, Sicily, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The European project LemOn brings a slice of Sicily to Poland and Romania with the PGI Syracuse Lemon, an excellent Italian fruit grown exclusively in eastern Sicily and protected by the Protected Geographical Indication.

Rich in vitamin C (+34% more than other lemons), natural antioxidants, and mineral salts, with a peel full of essential oils, PGI Syracuse Lemon is an excellent ally for well-being: it helps strengthen the immune system, promotes digestion, and has detoxifying properties. Thanks to its intense and unmistakable aroma and its tender, fragrant pulp, it's the ideal ingredient for those who want a healthy and refreshing drink without sacrificing great taste.

Here are some refreshing ideas for summer mocktails with PGI Syracuse Lemon, easy to prepare at home:

1. DRACULA KISS

A gothic-style mocktail with PGI Syracuse Lemon, rosemary, and red berries.





Ingredients: 40 ml fresh PGI Syracuse Lemon juice, 30 ml raspberry syrup, 90 ml soda or sparkling water, 3 fresh mint leaves, crushed ice, sugar for rim garnish

Shake the PGI Syracuse Lemon juice with raspberry syrup and a few mint leaves in a shaker (gently muddle the mint beforehand). Fill the glass with crushed ice, pour the shaken mix, and top with soda or sparkling water. Garnish with a thin slice of PGI Syracuse Lemon (with peel), a sprig of rosemary, and a few raspberries.

2. SICILIAN SAGE MOJITO

A Sicilian twist on the classic mojito with sage and lemon.

Ingredients: PGI Syracuse Lemon juice, cold sage syrup, soda or sparkling water, ice, sage leaf for garnish

Pour PGI Siracusa Lemon juice and sage syrup into a glass. Add ice cubes and top with soda or sparkling water. Stir gently and garnish with a sage leaf.

3. ZAGARA SPRITZ

Inspired by the scent of Sicilian citrus blossoms.

Ingredients: PGI Syracuse Lemon juice, orange blossom syrup or diluted honey (1:1), ginger ale, ice

Combine PGI Syracuse Lemon juice and orange blossom syrup or diluted honey in a glass with ice. Top with ginger ale, stir gently, and serve.

Sip a cocktail made with PGI Syracuse Lemon and celebrate summer with LemOn, a project financed by the PGI Syracuse Lemon Consortium and the European Union, which promotes the quality and authenticity of Syracuse lemons in Italy, Poland, and Romania.

