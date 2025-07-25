DEADLINE ALERT for HIMS, IRBT, CNC, BHVN: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS)

Class Period: April 29, 2025 – June 23, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 25, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Hims was engaged in the “deceptive promotion and selling of illegitimate, knockoff versions of Wegovy that put patient safety at risk;” (2) that, as a result, there was a substantial risk that the Company’s collaboration with Novo Nordisk would be terminated; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT)

Class Period: January 29, 2024 – March 11, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 5, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) iRobot overstated the extent to which the Restructuring Plan would help the Company maintain stability after the termination of the Amazon Acquisition; (2) as a result, it was unlikely that iRobot would be able to profitably operate as a standalone company; (3) accordingly, there was substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC)

Class Period: December 12, 2024 – June 30, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 8, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a preliminary analysis of over two-thirds of Centene’s marketplace share showed lower-than-anticipated enrollment and increased aggregate market morbidity; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN)

Class Period: March 24, 2023 – May 14, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 12, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) troriluzole’s regulatory prospects as a treatment for SCA, and/or the sufficiency of data that Biohaven submitted in support of troriluzole’s regulatory approval for this indication, were overstated; (2) BHV-7000’s efficacy and clinical prospects as a treatment for bipolar disorder were likewise overstated; (3) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a significant negative impact on Biohaven’s business and financial condition; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com