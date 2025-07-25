Southside Bancshares, Inc. to Ring NYSE Opening Bell to Celebrate 65th Anniversary

TYLER, Texas, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:SBSI), parent company of Southside Bank, will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, July 28th to celebrate the 65th anniversary of Southside Bank. Lee R. Gibson, Chief Executive Officer, alongside members of the Company’s management team and board of directors, will participate in the ceremonial bell ringing.

“We are honored to ring the NYSE opening bell to commemorate Southside's 65th anniversary,” said Lee R. Gibson, Chief Executive Officer. “Since we first opened our doors in 1960, we have remained committed to helping people and businesses of our Texas communities thrive and prosper. This significant milestone is a testament to the hard work of our team members and our longstanding dedication to our customers, communities, and shareholders.”

The bell ringing ceremony begins at approximately 8:25 AM CT and can be streamed at https://www.nyse.com/bell .

About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $8.34 billion in assets as of June 30, 2025, that wholly-owns Southside Bank. Southside Bank currently operates 53 branches and a network of 71 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas and the greater Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas. Serving customers since 1960, Southside Bank is a community-focused financial institution that offers a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. These products and services include consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, deposit accounts, safe deposit boxes, treasury management, wealth management, trust services, brokerage services and an array of online and mobile services.

To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at https://investors.southside.com. Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data. To receive email notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the website under Resources and Investor Email Alerts. Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at (903) 630-7965, or lindsey.bailes@southside.com.

For further information:

Lindsey Bailes

903-630-7965

lindsey.bailes@southside.com