Vallourec: Availability of the Interim Financial Report as of 30 June 2025

Availability of the Interim Financial Report

as of 30 June 2025

Meudon (France), July 25th 2025 – The Vallourec Interim financial report ended 30 June 2025 has been made available to the public and filed with the French securities regulator (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) today.

It includes the half-year 2025 consolidated financial statements, the half-year activity report, the statement by the person responsible for the interim financial report as well as the Statutory Auditors’ review report on the half-year consolidated financial statements.

Vallourec's Interim financial report at 30 June 2025 can be consulted on Vallourec's website: www.vallourec.com .

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

Financial Calendar

November 14th 2025





Release of Third Quarter and Nine Month 2025 results

