Toll Brothers Announces New Lake Las Vegas Community Now Open in Henderson, Nevada

HENDERSON, Nev., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Incanta Lago , a new gated community in Henderson, Nevada. Situated in the prestigious Lake Las Vegas master plan, Incanta Lago features luxurious single- and two-story homes offering refined lakeside living. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open at 427 Terra Alta in Henderson.

Incanta Lago offers residents a private retreat featuring serene home sites, some with direct lake access, and exquisite home designs boasting modern open-concept floor plans and outdoor living space options perfect for entertaining. Home shoppers can personalize each home to suit their individual tastes, with options including flex spaces, rooftop terraces, multigenerational living suites, and storefront windows.

“Incanta Lago offers a unique blend of luxury and lifestyle with its stunning home designs and the vibrant amenities of Lake Las Vegas,” said Janet Love, Division President of Toll Brothers in Las Vegas. “This community is perfect for those seeking a sophisticated and active lifestyle in a beautiful lakeside setting.”





Incanta Lago residents will enjoy access to an abundance of upscale shopping, fine dining, and recreational opportunities within Lake Las Vegas and the surrounding area. Championship golf at The Reflection Bay Golf Club, picturesque trails, and exciting water sport activities are just steps away.

Incanta Lago offers homes ranging from 2,488 to 3,293 square feet, with 3 to 4 bedrooms, up to 4.5 baths, and 2-car garages. Home prices start from the low $900,000s.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the state-of-the-art Toll Brothers Design Studio, where customers can choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of a Toll Brothers professional Design Consultant.

For more information on Incanta Lago, prospective customers are invited to call (855) 700-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/LasVegas.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

