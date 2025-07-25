Fly Play hf.: Notice of Shareholders’ Meeting





Shareholders’ Meeting of Fly Play hf.

The Board of Directors of Fly Play hf. hereby convenes a shareholders’ meeting on August 15, 2025, at 16:00, at the company’s headquarters at Suðurlandsbraut 14, 108 Reykjavík.

Agenda of the meeting:

Proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to issue convertible bonds with an initial principal amount of up to ISK 2,425,000,000 and to authorize the Board to issue new share capital with a nominal value of up to ISK 3,500,000,000 to fulfill conversion rights of bondholders. Proposal to amend the Articles of Association of the company in accordance with the above authorization. Other matters lawfully submitted.

Participation in the meeting is limited to those attending in person.

Rules on participation and voting:

Only those who are registered shareholders in the company’s shareholder registry at the time of the meeting may exercise their rights at the meeting.

Since Nasdaq CSD settles trades two days after transactions, it is recommended that the last trading day be August 13, 2025, for shareholders wishing to exercise their rights at the meeting.

Shareholders not attending the meeting may vote on agenda items by submitting a written ballot.

Requests to vote in writing must be submitted no later than five days prior to the meeting to: legal@flyplay.com.

Each ISK of share capital entitles the shareholder to one vote. A shareholder may authorize a proxy by written, dated power of attorney. Note that a proxy may never be valid for more than one year from its date and may be revoked at any time. Proxies must be submitted to the company before the start of the meeting or upon registration at the meeting venue. Proxy forms will be available on the company’s website.

Shareholders have the right to request that matters be added to the agenda and to submit proposals if such requests are made in writing or electronically with sufficient notice to allow for inclusion in the agenda. Such requests shall be sent to legal@flyplay.com.

If a shareholder has requested that an item be included or submitted a proposal in time, the final agenda and proposals will be updated on the company’s website. Matters not included in the agenda may not be resolved at the meeting unless all shareholders consent.

Other information:

The final agenda, proposals, and supporting documents will be published no later than August 8, 2025, on the company’s website: https://www.flyplay.com/corporate-governance.

Meeting documents will also be available at the company’s office, from that date, at Suðurlandsbraut 14, 108 Reykjavík, on weekdays between 09:00 and 16:00 (GMT).

If any proposals are submitted by shareholders, they will be published no later than three days before the meeting, along with an updated agenda.

Meeting documents will be available at the venue from 15:00 (GMT) on the day of the meeting.

Reykjavík, July 25, 2025

Board of Directors of Fly Play hf.