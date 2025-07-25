Falcon Technic Expands GCAA Approval to Include Falcon 900EX EASy Line Maintenance

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falcon Technic, the MRO division of Falcon, the aviation arm of Alex Group Investment, is proud to announce the successful amendment of its GCAA AMO Approval Certificate. The updated certificate now includes Line Maintenance capability for the Falcon 900EX EASy.

This news reflects Falcon Technic’s continued growth and its commitment to providing certified, high-quality maintenance solutions for a wider range of business aircraft in the United Arab Emirates. The Falcon 900EX EASy is a long-range business jet, widely recognised for its performance and advanced avionics.

“Our pursuit of excellence is part of our standard. At Falcon Technic, every expansion is intentional and every approval hard-earned. Adding the Falcon 900EX EASy to our scope is a clear statement of our commitment to lead, to serve this region and to keep pushing the limits of what we can deliver,” said Mr. Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder & Chairman of Alex Group Investment.

With this new capability, Falcon Technic can now support operators and owners of this aircraft with fast and compliant line maintenance directly from its base at Falcon’s 13,705 sqm hangar facility.

Falcon Technic continues to invest in people, training and infrastructure to meet the growing demands of the aviation industry across the UAE and beyond.

About Falcon

Falcon is a premier aviation service provider, offering a one-stop-shop for all your aviation needs.

