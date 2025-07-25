Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL)

NEW YORK, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Replimune Group, Inc. (“Replimune” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REPL) securities between November 22, 2024 and October 21, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for the Company’s investors under the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants recklessly overstated the IGNYTE trial’s prospects, given material issues that Defendants knew or should have known of, which resulted in the FDA deeming the IGNYTE trial inadequate and not well-controlled; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Replimune’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Replimune should contact the Firm prior to the September 22, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .