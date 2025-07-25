Green Builder Media Turns 20—and Invites the Nation to Fall in Love With Nature

Lake City, Colo., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Green Builder Media is inviting nature lovers across the country to join in a heartfelt tradition: the Fall in Love With Nature Sweepstakes. The contest offers participants the chance to win a $1,000 REI gift card by sharing their personal connection with the outdoors via a photograph.

For the past two decades, Green Builder Media has worked to bridge the built environment and the natural world—championing sustainable building, climate-conscious living, and environmental stewardship. The Fall in Love With Nature Sweepstakes is an extension of that mission, encouraging individuals to reflect on and share what nature means to them.

“You don’t have to live in the Rockies to experience awe and wonder,” says Victoria Muharsky, campaign coordinator at Green Builder Media. “Whether it's a quiet backyard, a coastal overlook, or your favorite local trail, we want to see how you connect with the outdoors.”

To participate in the contest, simply fill out a short form and upload a photo capturing a nature moment you love—this can include personal snapshots, scenic shots, or a place that evokes peace and connection with the environment.

Every two weeks, Green Builder Media will spotlight a standout submission across its social channels. Featured participants will receive a mystery prize as a thank-you. At the close of the contest, a panel of judges will select a grand prize winner to receive a $1,000 REI gift card.

Deadline to enter: August 25, 2025

Submit your photo and entry here: https://www.greenbuildermedia.com/fall-in-love-with-nature-giveaway-2025

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.







