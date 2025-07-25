Foreign Investors in Charlotte Eagle Lake (JF42) Project Obtain Conditional Green Card Approval

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EB5 Capital is pleased to announce the first individual I-526E petition approval for an investor in its Charlotte Eagle Lake (JF42) project. An I-526E approval is a significant step in the EB-5 immigration process as it qualifies the investor and their eligible family members for conditional permanent residency in the United States. The approved petition was filed in January 2025 and was pending for approximately six months.

Charlotte Eagle Lake (JF42) is the development of a five-building apartment complex with 280 units located in the Eagle Lake neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina. It is expected to create over 800 jobs and is poised to contribute to the growth and economic revitalization of the Charlotte metropolitan area. The project is one of 21 multifamily developments in EB5 Capital’s portfolio.

“We’re excited to have secured the first I-526E approval for this project in such a short time,” said Juline Kaleyias, Vice President of Business Development at EB5 Capital. “This achievement reflects our dedication to providing high-quality EB-5 investment opportunities to our investors.”

To date, EB5 Capital has raised investor funds across over 45 EB-5 projects throughout the United States. JF42 is EB5 Capital’s 34th project which has reached the conditional green card stage for foreign investors going through the EB-5 immigration process. Now that the first petition has been approved, additional I-526E petition adjudications for this project are expected in the coming months.

About EB5 Capital

EB5 Capital provides qualified foreign investors opportunities to invest in job-creating commercial real estate projects under the United States Immigrant Investor Program (EB-5 Visa Program). As one of the country’s oldest and most active Regional Center operators, the firm has raised more than one billion dollars of foreign capital across over 45 EB-5 projects. Headquartered in Washington, DC, EB5 Capital’s distinguished track record and leadership in the industry has attracted investors from over 75 countries. Please visit www.eb5capital.com for more information.

