KPN completes € 250m share buyback

Today, KPN announces the completion of its € 250m share buyback, which commenced on 25 February 2025 and was completed on 25 July 2025. In total, KPN has repurchased 62,465,117 ordinary shares at an average price of € 4.00 per share.

The share buyback reflects KPN's commitment to structurally returning additional capital to its shareholders and was executed by an intermediary on behalf of KPN. KPN intends to cancel 61,465,117 of the repurchased shares to reduce its capital. The remaining 1,000,000 repurchased shares will be retained to cover employee share plans.

For the weekly transaction update, KPN reports that it has repurchased 5,294,379 ordinary shares in the period from 21 July 2025 to 25 July 2025, which were the final days of the € 250m share buyback. These shares were repurchased at an average price of € 3.99 per share for a total consideration of € 21.1m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

