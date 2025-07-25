Neon Bloom, Inc. Announces Successful Launch of AI-Driven Backend Software

RENO, Nev., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTC: NBCO), announced today that all of its payment processing platforms, developed and driven by its wholly owned subsidiary, Advance Executive Sales, are now back online following the successful integration of a new innovative AI-driven backend software package.

According to the company, the new platform is now using multi-factor authentication and advanced artificial intelligence technology to reduce fraud, increase capacity, and effectively manage vendor redundancy and charge-backs, which the company believes will increase its customer base and expand into other areas of the fintech industry.

In a statement today, Greg Bauer, Chief Executive Officer of Neon Bloom, praised Moody Hashem, Chief Executive Officer of WinGen, for his role in this transition, saying, “Moody guided our team in leveraging AI to expand our capabilities. The integration of this technology, a new artificial intelligence-driven backend software, represents a significant leap forward for us; it will give us the ability to improve our service delivery, to reduce fraud and chargebacks, and overall streamline operations and allow us to tap into new vertical markets that were previously challenging.”

Commenting on the platform upgrade and redesign, Fred Luke, Secretary and Director of Neon Bloom, said, “This long three-month-long development period to implement these upgrades, the multi-factor authentication, and integration of AI into all of our platforms, was a real struggle and caused us to reduce our payment activity. But now, with all the development and integration behind us, we should be able to not only return to our historical year-over-year growth rate but improve on it with significantly increased revenue and reduced costs. By 4th quarter, the coming quarters will be strong as well.”

About Neon Bloom:

Neon Bloom Inc. is a diversified enterprise group currently developing new AI-driven technologies, technologically improved financial services, and other emerging businesses with high growth potential and other cross-industry segment synergistic qualities. The Company’s primary focus within the financial services industry is the financial transaction processing sector – excluding central bank-related transactions - including reserve and liquidity, check, or other financial instrument clearinghouse services. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Advanced Executive Sales (AES), the Company is a rapidly growing provider of e-commerce and point-of-sale transaction software solutions for various industries. The Company shifted its primary focus to the financial services sector in 2024, where it expects to grow revenue and net asset value through organic growth and additional acquisitions utilizing shares of its common stock, non-convertible promissory performance-based notes, and cash as available.

Advanced Executive Sales LLC:

AES is a rapidly growing, leading provider of e-commerce and point-of-sale transaction solutions, enabling secure interactions between merchants and customers for various industries. With its payment processing platform, it is a certified partner with WinGen LLC and ongoing development group YNLO Ultratech, and we have over 130 e-commerce sites currently under contract. Looking forward, AES plans to continue to expand into new verticals by acquiring other financial service-related companies with payment processing technology that will complement what AES presently utilizes.

