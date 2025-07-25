MEW (Cat in a Dogs World) and MARKET Studios Announce Exclusive Clothing Collaboration

Los Angeles, CA, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEW, the rebellious lifestyle brand and breakout memecoin, is joining forces with MARKET Studios, a creative agency behind some of today’s boldest fashion campaigns, for an exclusive apparel collaboration. This partnership marks a significant crossover between digital-native culture and contemporary streetwear.

The collection fuses MEW’s distinctive lore—centered around a lone cat rising against the dominant SHIBEX dog regime—with MARKET’s visionary design approach. The result is a capsule collection that’s equal parts fashion and fandom.

“This isn’t just apparel—it’s myth-making,” said Nelson Wang, MEW. “MARKET took MEW’s world and turned it into a wearable rebellion.”

The MEW x MARKET drop features three distinct, limited-edition pieces:

MEW MARKET KITTY FULL ZIP HOODIE

MEW MARKET KITTY BEANIE

MEW MARKET KITTY SOCKS

Each piece incorporates MEW’s official cat character, featured across all visual content, along with stylized motifs drawn directly from its animated lore. The entire drop is strictly limited-edition, making each item a collectible in its own right.

Designs were led by MARKET’s in-house creative team, working closely in collaboration with the MEW crew to ensure authenticity and detail. From conceptual sketches to final product, the partnership reflects a fusion of streetwear artistry and Web3 imagination.

To mark the release, MEW and MARKET held a massive launch party in Los Angeles, bringing together fashion, music, and the Web3 underground. The event featured performances by Nick Cheo, Max Evasion, Zetra, Hakeem, Babyxd, Jaasu, and Backwoods—making it one of the most anticipated culture drops of the summer. The event encapsulated the same energy as the collection: rebellious, expressive, and unapologetically original.

Launched during the explosive “cat season” of 2024, MEW quickly transcended its memecoin origins to become a full-fledged cultural icon. With over 70 strategic partnerships and a 3D animated series in development, MEW continues to shape a growing universe that blends Web3 innovation with storytelling and style.

The MEW x MARKET collection will be available exclusively on MARKET’s official website. No whitelist. No early access. Just limited-edition heat for fans of both cats and culture.

Follow MEW and MARKET Studios on social media for collection previews, launch dates, and behind-the-scenes content.

About MEW (Cat in a Dogs World)

MEW is a community-powered lifestyle brand and viral memecoin that rose to fame as the lone feline force in a crypto world dominated by dogs. Built around a compelling narrative and backed by major exchange listings, MEW blends storytelling, culture, and blockchain innovation to lead a new wave of catcoin momentum.

MARKET is a clothing brand and creative collective known for its daring approach to streetwear and pop culture. In addition to its standout fashion drops, MARKET operates as a full-service creative agency, helping brands and creators bring ideas to life through design, storytelling, and immersive experiences.

