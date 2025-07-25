Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR)

NEW YORK, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Luminar Technologies, Inc. (“Luminar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LAZR) securities between March 20, 2025 and May 14, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Russell was engaged in undisclosed conduct that would make him the subject of an inquiry by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors; (2) this conduct created material risk that Defendant Russell would be released from his positions at the Company; (3) Luminar’s loss of Russell as an employee would then create material risk of adversely affecting the Company’s business by making it more difficult to, compete with other market participants, manage R&D activities, and retain existing customers or cultivate new ones. Further, negative public perception and negative news related to Defendant Russell could also adversely affect Luminar’s brand, relationships with customers, or standing in the industry; (4) accordingly, Luminar had no reasonable basis to provide and/or maintain the Company’s financial guidance; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Luminar should contact the Firm prior to the September 22, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .