Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar announces the return of its exclusive Seafood Boil

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar is delighted to announce the full event details of its classic summer Seafood Boil , set to take place on Saturday, the 23rd and Sunday, the 24th of August.

Now entering its eleventh year, the beloved annual event in the heart of downtown Vancouver invites guests to dine al fresco on the restaurant’s elegant outdoor patio. Protected from the elements and accompanied by the summertime sounds of a live DJ, this vibrant celebration takes place rain or shine. Patrons will have the opportunity to enjoy a menu of dishes that combine fresh West Coast fare with traditional Southern influences. To further encourage the spirit of togetherness and the shared energy of an authentic seafood boil, this year’s guests will be seated at a communal long table.

Friends and new guests of the event can expect to enjoy a thoughtfully curated menu by Executive Chef Roger Ma, showcasing local ingredients, including Dungeness crab and familiar favourites like mussels, clams, and oysters from BLVD’s local partner, Fanny Bay Oysters. From the signature refreshments through each of the balanced courses, this unique dining experience is a highlight in Vancouver’s summer culinary calendar.





“The Seafood Boil is a true Boulevard tradition”, shares Executive Chef Roger Ma. “We’re thrilled to once again offer the full experience outdoors on our patio with everyone sharing the table. It’s a celebration of community, summer, and our incredible West Coast bounty.”

With two seating times available (4:30 pm and 8:00 pm), the $135 Seafood Boil ticket includes a complimentary welcome cocktail upon arrival, as well as four courses featuring fresh seafood and BLVD-style dessert. Bar Manager Adam Domet offers a selection of alcoholic and zero-proof options, including the refreshing Watermelon Highball (Toki Japanese whisky, watermelon, citrus, and fizz) and artfully infused Poppin’ Rocks (NOA ‘amaro’, Martini Vibrante, and 0% Oddbird sparkling wine), capturing the seasonal approach and international nods that Boulevard has become revered for.

Please note that tickets can be purchased directly at https://www.opentable.com/boulevard-kitchen-and-oyster-bar . Limited seating is allocated to each time slot, and the event is expected to sell out quickly.

For more information about Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar, including reservations and menu offerings, please visit their website at https://boulevardvancouver.ca/ or follow them on social media @blvdyvr .

ABOUT BOULEVARD KITCHEN & OYSTER BAR

Located in Vancouver’s downtown shopping district, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar is the premier award-winning dining destination led by Executive General Manager Lisa Haley, Executive Chef Roger Ma and Executive Pastry Chef Kenta Takahashi. Committed to culinary excellence, the renowned restaurant offers a delightful dining experience with innovative dishes, impeccable service, and an elegant ambiance.

One of the most awarded restaurants in the city’s recent history, Boulevard’s seafood-focused menu is grounded in classical technique and training, artfully infused with West Coast flair and international influences. Boulevard boasts a gorgeous room, signature booths, a buzzy bar, and elegant private dining spaces, each enhanced with exceptional service and a wide-ranging selection of wines and cocktails.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f30ae8b4-0c44-4922-9959-20a075c58218

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/deabe62c-3191-47d3-8396-cf0c81ea4d7b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e4c3059-7734-4f6e-a615-dde549619e45

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5c729d4-a459-4212-8a86-14ca7ddaf6b1