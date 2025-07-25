RXST Investor Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Stockholders of the Class Action Against RxSight, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) securities between November 7, 2024 and July 8, 2025. RxSight is a commercial-stage medical technology company, engaged in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (“LAL”) used in cataract surgery in the United States. The Company’s primary product is the RxSight system, which includes the LAL and a specially designed machine for delivering light to the eye, the Light Delivery Device (“LDD”).

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that RxSight, Inc. (RXST) Misled Investors Regarding Demand for its Products

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was experiencing “adoption challenges” and/or structural issues resulting in declines in sales and utilization; (2) defendants had overstated the demand for RxSight’s products; and (3) as a result, RxSight was unlikely to meet its own previously issued finanical guidance for fiscal year 2025.

On July 8, 2025, after the market closed, RxSight reported preliminary second quarter 2025 financial results, revealing significant declines in LDD sales, and LAL utilization, and overall revenue. The Company also lowered its full year 2025 guidance by approximately $42.5 million at the midpoint. The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ronald Kurtz, disclosed that “[a]doption challenges over the last few quarters have been a primary reason for the LDD stall.” On this news, RxSight’s stock price fell $4.84, or 37.8%, to close at $7.95 per share on July 9, 2025.

