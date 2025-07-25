Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (“Barnes & Noble” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BNED). The investigation concerns whether Barnes and Noble and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 18, 2025, Barnes & Noble disclosed that “[c]ertain information regarding the recording of cost of digital sales was brought to the attention of management” and that, as a result, “management believes that the Company may have a potential overstatement of up to $23.0 million in the aggregate to its accounts receivable balance as of its May 3, 2025 fiscal year-end.”

On this news, the price of Barnes & Noble’s shares declined by $2.36, or approximately 21%, to close at $8.87 per share on July 21, 2025.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

