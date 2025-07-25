Fortrea Holdings Inc. Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Fortrea Holdings Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 1, 2025 – FTRE

NEW YORK, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Fortrea Holdings Inc. ("Fortrea Holdings Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FTRE) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Fortrea Holdings Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between July 3, 2023 and February 28, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

FTRE investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Fortrea overestimated the amount of revenue the long-term projects in its portfolio, the Pre-Spin Projects, were likely to contribute to the Company’s 2025 earnings; (ii) Fortrea overstated the cost savings it would likely achieve by exiting the transition services agreements; (iii) as a result, the Company’s previously announced EBITDA targets for 2025 were inflated; (iv) accordingly, the viability of the Company’s post-spin-off business model, as well as its business and/or financial prospects, were overstated; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Fortrea Holdings Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until August 1, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

