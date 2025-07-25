Investors in Vestis Corporation Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before August 8, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights – VSTS

NEW YORK, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Vestis Corporation ("Vestis" or the "Company") (NYSE: VSTS) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Vestis investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 2, 2024 and May 6, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/vestis-corporation-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=157950&wire=3

VSTS investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Vestis’ ability to grow its business; notably that Vestis would be unable to execute on planned strategic initiatives to drive purported improvements to the customer experience and its onboarding efforts in order to drive new customer growth, increased customer retention, and increased revenue from existing customers. On May 7, 2025, Vestis announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, withdrew its revenue and growth guidance for the full fiscal year 2025, and provided guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 that fell significantly below market expectations. The Company attributed its poor results partially to “lost business in excess of new business,” but primarily on “lower adds over stops, which is how we describe volume changes with our existing customers.” The Company attributed its decision to pull full-year guidance and provide disappointing third quarter targets to the “increasingly uncertain macro environment.” Following this news, the price of Vestis’ common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $8.71 per share on May 6, 2025, Vestis’ stock price fell to $5.44 per share on May 7, 2025, a decline of about 37.54% in the span of just a single day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Vestis during the relevant time frame, you have until August 8, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com