Dominion Group Properties Expands Real Estate Services to Additional Locations Across the North Valley

Phoenix, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix, AZ — Dominion Group Properties, a long-established real estate agency with deep roots in the Phoenix housing market, has announced the expansion of its services to additional locations in the North Valley. The company will now offer its core real estate services to residents and property owners in North Phoenix, Anthem, Desert Hills, New River, Carefree, Cave Creek, and the surrounding areas.

The expansion reflects the company's steady growth and commitment to supporting the needs of local communities in an increasingly dynamic real estate environment. Dominion Group Properties, known for its thorough real estate services, will now bring its home buying, home selling, property management, land sales, and real estate investment expertise to a broader group of neighborhoods. The decision to expand into these additional areas follows years of service throughout Phoenix and represents a deliberate step to meet growing demand in these locations.

Founded in 2010, Dominion Group Properties has spent more than a decade working alongside home buyers, sellers, landlords, and investors to navigate Arizona's competitive housing market. The company's broad range of services has earned the trust of clients looking for steady, practical guidance and a reliable partner throughout the complex real estate process.

The newly added locations present an opportunity to bring this established approach to even more individuals and families who can benefit from the company's detailed market knowledge and consistent communication.

Jonathan Baer, the owner of Dominion Group Properties, explained that the decision to serve these new areas resulted from observing continued residential and commercial growth in the North Valley. "The communities of Anthem, Desert Hills, New River, Carefree, and Cave Creek have seen steady development over the past few years," Jonathan Baer said. "As the population continues to grow and housing needs evolve, expanding into these areas allows us to offer local homeowners and investors the same level of support and detailed advice that has long been available to our Phoenix clients."

Dominion Group Properties offers residential sales, property management, land sales, and real estate investment planning services. The company is widely known for prioritizing long-term relationships over short-term transactions. Their real estate agents focus on clear, timely communication, providing careful analysis to help clients make informed decisions without unnecessary pressure. With more than 30 years of experience in Arizona's housing market, Dominion Group Properties brings extensive familiarity with neighborhood trends, pricing strategies, and investment opportunities.

The additional focus locations, North Phoenix, Anthem, Desert Hills, New River, Carefree, and Cave Creek, are areas where housing demand has steadily increased, with more people seeking residential properties, custom homesites, and rental opportunities. Dominion Group Properties is prepared to meet the diverse needs of these communities, offering property management services to landlords, reliable support for home buyers and sellers, and detailed assistance with land transactions.

The company's approach to property management remains a key part of its services in the new areas. Dominion Group Properties manages residential rental properties with attention to tenant satisfaction and owner goals, offering steady oversight and prompt communication to help property owners maintain long-term value and consistent occupancy. In addition to helping property owners, the company remains focused on improving the overall rental experience for tenants by ensuring homes are well-maintained and that service requests are handled efficiently. Their commitment to serving both landlords and tenants has been a foundation of their success and will continue to guide their expansion into these growing communities.

Dominion Group Properties also plans to expand community outreach and education efforts to help residents better understand the real estate process, market changes, and investment opportunities. Through these efforts, the company hopes to strengthen local ties further and support sustainable growth in the North Valley.

The real estate market in the North Valley continues to evolve, with increasing interest in the unique lifestyle offerings of communities like Carefree and Desert Hills. Dominion Group Properties recognizes the importance of local knowledge in helping clients successfully navigate these markets. By expanding its service areas, the company is positioned to offer the same thorough and trusted support that has defined its work in Phoenix for more than a decade.

Jonathan Baer emphasized that the company provides honest guidance tailored to each client's needs. "Whether someone is buying their first home, selling a property, investing in land, or managing a rental, they deserve thoughtful support and steady communication," Jonathan Baer said. "This expansion means we can provide that level of service to more people in more communities."

Dominion Group Properties looks forward to assisting residents and property owners in North Phoenix, Anthem, Desert Hills, New River, Carefree, Cave Creek, and the surrounding communities with their real estate needs. The company continues to build its reputation for reliable, client-centered service as it expands across the North Valley.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Esb8Oa4BzrE

Please visit their official website for more information about Dominion Group Properties and their expanded service areas

