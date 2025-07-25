Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Second Quarter Earnings of 2025

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
             
SIX-MONTH REPORT
Unaudited
(In thousands)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
             
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  June 30 June 30 June 30
  2025 2024  2025   2024   2025   2024 
             
Net Sales $72,624 $65,670 $131,484  $116,026  $264,043  $228,900 
Cost of Sales  44,760  45,871  85,798   80,431   171,491   158,123 
Gross Profit $27,864 $19,799 $45,686  $35,595  $92,552  $70,777 
Selling, General and Administrative Expense  13,332  11,417  24,865   21,775   49,338   84,743 
Operating Income (Loss) $14,532 $8,382 $20,821  $13,820  $43,214  $(13,966)
Interest Income (Expense)  578  70  607   (1,178)  1,484   (1,351)
Other Income  50  506  114   2,050   441   3,383 
Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes $15,160 $8,958 $21,542  $14,692  $45,139  $(11,934)
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes  3,531  2,154  4,985   3,439   10,163   (4,817)
Net Income (Loss) $11,629 $6,804 $16,557  $11,253  $34,976  $(7,117)
             
Earnings (Loss) per Common Share –– Basic and Diluted $17.80 $7.26 $23.02  $11.13  $37.40  ($6.79)
             


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
      
   Six Months Ended
   June 30
    2025   2024 
      
 Net Income $16,557  $11,253 
 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:    
 Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment  2,015   (780)
 Comprehensive Income $18,572  $10,473 


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
      
   June 30 December 31
    2025   2024 
      
 Cash and Cash Equivalents $21,678  $21,169 
 Marketable Securities  29,929   24,446 
 Accounts Receivable, net  47,032   31,266 
 Inventories (FIFO)  45,417   40,905 
 LIFO Reserve  (21,899)  (20,146)
 Inventories (LIFO)  23,518   20,759 
 Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases  54   39 
 Other Current Assets  5,442   4,933 
 Current Assets $127,653  $102,612 
      
 Net Property, Plant, and Equipment  63,264   50,754 
 Right of Use Assets  2,290   2,235 
 Other Assets  165   1,862 
 Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases  1,932   1,211 
 Total Assets $195,304  $158,674 
      
 Accounts Payable $12,998  $17,588 
 Current Maturities and Short-Term Debt  468   3,466 
 Current Lease Liabilities  371   336 
 Advance Billings  39,572   26,788 
 Billings in Excess of Cost  19,792   7,635 
 Other Current Liabilities  19,556   15,591 
 Current Liabilities $92,757  $71,404 
      
 Long-Term Debt  5,499   5,096 
 Other Long-Term Liabilities  692   2,329 
 Lease Liabilities  993   896 
 Total Liabilities $99,941  $79,725 
 Shareholders' Investment  95,363   78,949 
 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $195,304  $158,674 


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
      
   June 30 December 31
    2025   2024 
 Book Value per Common Share $102.52  $84.27 
 Total Shares Outstanding  930,183   936,837 
 Backlog $234,212  $153,685 


 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
                
                
                      
   Common Stock Paid-in Surplus Retained Earnings Treasury Stock Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Total
Balance, December 31, 2024 $1,508 $9,708 $96,037  $(22,697) $(5,607) $78,949 
Add (Deduct):            
 Net Income      16,557       16,557 
 Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax          2,015   2,015 
 Dividends      (495)      (495)
 Treasury Stock Acquisition        (1,663)    (1,663)
 Other            - 
Balance, June 30, 2025 $1,508 $9,708 $112,099  $(24,360) $(3,592) $95,363 


 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
          
          
   Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
 Operating Activities:    
      
 Net Income $16,557  $11,253 
      
 Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:    
 Pension Contributions (Greater) than Expense  -   (16)
 Depreciation & Amortization  3,380   3,427 
 Deferred Tax Expense  288   - 
 Loss on Disposal of Equipment  469   175 
 (Gain) on Sales of Equipment  -   (106)
 (Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable  (15,765)  (9,354)
 (Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings  (16)  - 
 (Inc) Dec in Inventories  (2,256)  1,290 
 (Inc) in Prepayments  (782)  (2,389)
 (Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-type leases  (579)  (80)
 Dec in Other Assets  2,026   738 
 (Dec) Inc in Accounts Payable  (4,589)  4,242 
 (Dec) Inc in Accrued Income Tax  913   (1,165)
 Inc (Dec) in Other Accrued Expenses  3,088   (227)
 Inc (Dec) in Advanced Billings  12,784   (8,519)
 Inc in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings  12,156   8,306 
 Inc in Lease Liability for Operating  -   57 
 Principal payments of Lease Liability for Operating  (156)  (53)
 Inc (Dec) in Long Term Deferred Tax Liabilities  17   (78)
 (Dec) in Other Long-Term Liabilities  (1,730)  (93)
 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $25,805  $7,408 
      
 Investing Activities    
 Intangibles  -   - 
 Purchases of Marketable Securities  (16,464)  (24,649)
 Proceeds from Sales of Marketable Securities  10,981   38,522 
 Proceeds from Sales of Equipment  -   131 
 Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment  (13,850)  (6,612)
 Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities $(19,333) $7,392 
      
 Financing Activities    
 Principal payments of Lease Liability for Financing  (50)  (22)
 (Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net  (5,186)  (751)
 Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings, Net  2,136   754 
 (Repayment) of Long-Term Debt  (1,864)  (422)
 Dividends Paid  (495)  (378)
 Treasury Stock Acquisitions  (1,664)  (11,910)
 Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities $(7,123) $(12,729)
      
 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes   1,160   (545)
      
 Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents $509  $1,526 
      
 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year  21,169   1,883 
      
 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter $21,678  $3,409 


PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended June 30.

Three Months Ended June 30
Revenue 2025  2024  Variance
Domestic$58,928 $52,830  $6,098 
Mueller BV$13,796 $13,164  $632 
Eliminations$(100)$(324) $224 
Net Revenue$72,624 $65,670  $6,954 
     

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the six months ended June 30.

Six Months Ended June 30
Revenue 2025  2024  Variance
Domestic$109,005 $91,707  $17,298 
Mueller BV$22,579 $24,989  $(2,410)
Eliminations$(100)$(670) $570 
Net Revenue$131,484 $116,026  $15,458 
     

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended June 30.

Twelve Months Ended June 30
Revenue 2025  2024  Variance
Domestic$219,480 $180,833  $38,647 
Mueller BV$45,548 $49,322  $(3,774)
Eliminations$(985)$(1,255) $270 
Net Revenue$264,043 $228,900  $35,143 
     

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the three months ended June 30.

Three Months Ended June 30
Net Income 2025  2024  Variance
Domestic$10,922 $6,027  $4,895 
Mueller BV$694 $774  $(80)
Eliminations$13 $3  $10 
Net Income$11,629 $6,804  $4,825 
     

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the six months ended June 30.

Six Months Ended June 30
Net Income 2025  2024  Variance
Domestic$16,350 $10,075  $6,275 
Mueller BV$200 $1,148  $(948)
Eliminations$7 $30  $(23)
Net Income$16,557 $11,253  $5,304 
     

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended June 30.

Twelve Months Ended June 30
Net Income 2025  2024  Variance
Domestic$34,609 $(10,408) $45,017 
Mueller BV$388 $3,285  $(2,897)
Eliminations$(21)$6  $(27)
Net Income (Loss)$34,976 $(7,117) $42,093 
     

B. June 30, 2025 backlog is $234.2 million compared to $187.3 million at June 30, 2024. The majority of this backlog is in the U.S. where the backlog is $223.6 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $181.2 million at June 30, 2024. The $42.4 million increase in U.S. backlog is primarily from the Industrial Equipment segment, which grew $41.8 million from June 2024 to June 2025. The majority of this increase is related to our pharmaceutical customers, which continue to drive our improvement in revenue and net income over the prior year. In our European Operations, the backlog has increased from the prior year -- $11.3 million at June 30, 2025 versus $6.5 million on June 30, 2024.

C. We manage our business in the U.S. looking at earnings before tax (EBT) and excluding the effects of LIFO and non-reoccurring events such as the pension settlement. This non-GAAP adjusted EBT (as shown in the table below) is up over the prior year by $6.9 million for the three months; $10.3 million for six months and $20.1 million for the trailing twelve months primarily from strong results in the Industrial Equipment segment.

 Ended June 30
 Three Months Six Months Twelve Months
(In Thousands) 2025 2024   2025 2024   2025 2024 
Domestic Net Income$10,922$6,027  $16,350$10,075  $34,610$(10,408)
Income Tax Expense$3,292$1,899  $4,920$3,070  $10,002$(4,560)
Domestic EBT - GAAP$14,214$7,926  $21,270$13,145  $44,612$(14,968)
LIFO Adjustment$369$(246) $1,752$(463) $587$(619)
Pension Adjustment$-$-  $-$-  $-$41,774 
Domestic EBT - Non-GAAP$14,583$7,680  $23,022$12,682  $45,199$26,187 


D. On May 8, 2025, the tender offer, announced on March 31, 2025, expired with 6,654 shares being tendered for a total of $1,663,500.

E. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.07 for June 2024, 1.04 for December 2024, and 1.17 for June 2025.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2024 annual report, available at
www.paulmueller.com.

Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346
kjeffries@paulmueller.com | https://paulmueller.com


