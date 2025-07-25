Easterly ROCMuni High Income Municipal Bond Fund Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Easterly ROCMuni High Income Municipal Bond Fund ("Easterly ROCMuni High Income" or "the Company") (RMJAX, RMHIX, and RMHVX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On June 13, 2025, the Fund abruptly slashed the value of its shares by 30%, with the value of shares continuing to fall in subsequent days. Industry news source The Bond Buyer reported the collapse was indicative of Fund-specific issues like “flawed pricing,” “illiquidity,” and the fact that the Fund was insufficiently “diversified.” The article further noted that the Fund was heavily invested in junk investments with a “lack of credit transparency.” According to the article, many bonds traded at a massive discount to their previously evaluated prices, including one instance where an investor paid just four cents for what had previous been represented as $3.2 million in bonds for a metal recycling company.

The total net assets of the Fund have collapsed from over $230 million as of March 31, 2025 to less than $17 million as of July 8, 2025.

