Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

On May 5, 2025, Skechers USA, Inc. announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with 3G Capital under which 3G will acquire all outstanding shares of Skechers in a go-private transaction.

Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders will have the option to receive either:

$63.00 in cash per share, or





$57.00 in cash per share plus one unit in the post-closing private entity controlled by 3G Capital.





The units in the post-closing entity will be subject to customary restrictions, including limitations on transferability and other conditions typically associated with private ownership.

Notably, Skechers common stock had traded at levels nearing $80.00 per share within the twelve months leading up to the announcement, raising concerns among shareholders regarding the adequacy of the transaction's valuation.

