Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of $4.2 Million Registered Direct Offering for its Client Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ: GSIW)

New York, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of a registered direct offering (the "Offering") for its client Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ: GSIW) (“GSIW” or the “Company”), a Hong Kong-based financial services provider.

Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the Company has agreed to sell to several investors an aggregate of 38,406,345 of the Company’s ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Shares") (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) at a purchase price of $0.11 per share in the Offering. The purchase price for the pre-funded warrants is identical to the purchase price for Shares, less the exercise price of $0.001 per share.

The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from this offering were approximately $4.2 million.

Univest Securities, LLC acted as the sole placement agent.

The registered direct offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-283618) previously filed by the Company and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 10, 2025. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting Univest Securities, LLC at info@univest.us, or by calling +1 (212) 343-8888.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the registered direct offering, together with the accompanying base prospectus, can be obtained at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, and wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-add service and focuses on building long-term relationships with its clients. As a prominent name on Wall Street, Univest has successfully raised over $1.3 billion in capital for issuers across the globe since 2019 and has completed approximately 100 transactions spanning a wide array of investment banking services in various industries, including technology, life sciences, industrial, consumer goods, etc. For more information, please visit: https://www.univest.us/.

About Garden Stage Limited

GSIW, through its Operating Subsidiaries, is a Hong Kong-based financial services provider principally engaged in the provision of (i) placing and underwriting services; (ii) securities dealing and brokerage services; (iii) asset management services; and (iv) investment advisory services. The Company’s operation is carried out through its wholly-owned Operating Subsidiaries: a) I Win Securities Limited, which is licensed to conduct Type 1 (dealing in securities) regulated activities under the SFO in Hong Kong, and b) I Win Asset Management Limited, which is licensed to conduct Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities under the SFO in Hong Kong. I Win Securities Limited is the Stock Exchange Participant and holds one Stock Exchange Trading Right. I Win Securities Limited is a participant of the HKSCC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Univest Securities LLC and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.



