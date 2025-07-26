Mohawk Industries 发布 2025 年第二季度财报

卡尔霍恩，佐治亚州, July 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) 今日宣布，公司 2025 年第二季度净收益为 1.47 亿美元，每股收益 (EPS) 为 2.34 美元；调整后净收益为 1.73 亿美元，调整后每股收益为 2.77 美元。 2025 年第二季度净销售额为 28 亿美元，按报告口径同比基本持平，按恒定工作日与汇率调整后同比下降 0.8%。 2024 年第二季度，公司报告净销售额 28 亿美元、净收益 1.57 亿美元、每股收益 2.46 美元；调整后净收益为 1.92 亿美元，调整后每股收益为 3.00 美元。
在截至 2025 年 6 月 28 日的六个月期间，公司净收益和每股收益分别为 2.19 亿美元和 3.49 美元；调整后净收益为 2.69 亿美元，调整后每股收益为 4.29 美元。 2025 年前六个月的净销售额为 53 亿美元，按报告口径同比下降 2.8%；调整后同比下降 0.7%。 在截至 2024 年 6 月 29 日的六个月期间，公司报告净销售额为 55 亿美元，净收益和每股收益分别为 2.62 亿美元和 4.10 美元；调整后净收益为 3.10 亿美元，调整后每股收益为 4.85 美元。
对于公司第二季度的业绩，董事长兼首席执行官 Jeff Lorberbaum 表示：“尽管在各地区面临诸多挑战，我们取得的业绩依然表明，我们持续推进的运营优化、成本控制措施以及市场开拓举措带来了积极成效。 我们在过去 24 个月推出的高端住宅和商业产品以及新品系列，助力公司提升了业绩表现。 我们的重组工作按计划推进，通过关闭高成本业务、剥离低效资产、优化分销渠道，并充分运用技术手段降低行政及运营成本，我们已实现预期的成本节约目标。 我们的全球运营团队持续推进各项生产力提升举措，致力于通过设备升级、节能降耗、供应链优化以及产品再设计，有效降低成本。 受市场销量下滑影响，行业持续承受价格压力，我们正通过优化产品结构与渠道布局积极缓解这一状况。
在第二季度，我们创造了约 1.25 亿美元的自由现金流，并斥资约 4,200 万美元回购了约 393,000 股股票。 公司董事会近期批准了一项新的授权，拟回购价值 5 亿美元的公司流通普通股。 我们对自身战略充满信心，坚信随着行业走出本轮周期性低谷，公司将实现长期的盈利性增长。
鉴于关税持续攀升，我们重点突出本地生产系列产品的优势，以及公司作为北美领先制造商的市场地位。 我们已开始通过调整价格和优化供应链来应对现行关税带来的影响。 本月初，美国政府将各国完成关税谈判的最后期限定为 8 月 1 日，同时宣布了对主要贸易伙伴实施的具体关税措施。 我们将持续关注不断变化的关税水平，并会根据形势发展及时调整策略。
全球陶瓷业务部门净销售额按报告口径同比增长 0.5%，按恒定工作日和汇率调整后同比增长 1.1%。 受益于价格与产品组合的积极净影响以及生产效率提升，该部门营业利润率按报告口径为 7.9%（调整后为 8.1%），部分被投入成本上升所抵消。
全球其他地区地板业务部门净销售额按报告口径同比增长 1.0%，按恒定工作日和汇率调整后同比下降 3.0%。 在生产效率提升的推动下，该部门的营业利润率按报告口径为 9.0%（调整后为 10.4%），部分被激烈的行业竞争价格所抵消。
北美地板业务部门净销售额按报告口径同比下降 1.2%。 受投入成本上升以及工厂临时停产的不利影响，该部门营业利润率按报告口径为 5.5%（调整后为 7.3%），部分被生产效率提升所抵消。
在专注于市场拓展、运营优化和成本控制的同时，我们正持续推进各项措施，力求在当前市场环境中优化业绩表现。 持续的通胀压力与低迷的消费者信心正在制约行业销售，拐点何时出现仍难以预测。 为提升销售业绩，我们正充分发挥产品组合的优势，结合卓越的服务与品牌价值，积极拓展与新老客户的业务。 尽管市场面临的价格压力仍在攀升，我们正通过高端系列产品、商业销售及新品发布，持续优化产品结构。 投入成本压力将持续存在，随着更高成本逐步传导至库存，影响将在第三季度达到顶峰。 为缓解成本上行压力，我们团队将继续全面落实各项运营提效举措。 我们的重组举措今年将带来约 1 亿美元的收益，同时为未来运营奠定更坚实的基础。 美国贸易政策不断变化，Mohawk 有望从中受益，因为在美国，我们约 85% 的销售额都来自北美制造商品。 我们将通过强化供应链管理、优化成本结构及调整价格来应对关税带来的影响。 由于新关税尚未最终确定，我们目前未将其潜在影响计入业绩预期。 鉴于上述因素，我们预计，扣除重组及其他一次性费用后，第三季度调整后每股收益将在 2.56 美元至 2.66 美元之间。
根据历史经验，行业在经历低迷周期后，通常会因积压需求释放而迎来数年销售增长。 过去三年间，我们进行了有针对性的投资，着力提升运营绩效、优化成本结构，并强化产品功能。 通过这些举措，我们已做好战略部署，具备应对当前挑战的能力，并在行业复苏之际抓住更多机遇。”
关于 MOHAWK INDUSTRIES
Mohawk Industries 是全球领先的地板制造商，为全球约 180 个国家/地区的住宅和商业空间提供优质产品。 在过去二十年里，我们扩大了公司的业务范围，在北美、欧洲、南美、大洋洲和亚洲都建立了生产设施。 我们的垂直一体化生产和分销流程为瓷砖、地毯、复合地板、木地板、石材地板和乙烯基地板的生产提供了竞争优势。 我们行业领先的创新带来的产品和技术，使我们的品牌在市场上脱颖而出，并满足所有改建和新建工程的要求。 我们的品牌在业内享有盛誉，包括 American Olean、Daltile、Durkan、Eliane、Elizabeth、Feltex、Godfrey Hirst、Karastan、Marazzi、Mohawk、Mohawk Group、Pergo、Quick-Step、Unilin 和 Vitromex。
前几段中的某些陈述，特别是对未来业绩、业务前景、增长和经营战略及类似事项的预期，以及包含"可能"、"应该"、"相信"、"预计"、"期望"和"估计"等词语或类似表述的陈述，构成《1933 年证券法》及其修订版第 27A 节及《1934 年证券交易法》及其修订版第 21E 节所定义的“前瞻性陈述”。 对于这些陈述，Mohawk 声明受《1995 年私人证券诉讼改革法案》(Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995)所载的前瞻性陈述安全港的保护。 管理层认为，这些前瞻性陈述在作出时是合理的，但仅反映作出时的情况，因此应当谨慎对待，避免过度依赖任何此类前瞻性陈述。 除非适用法律要求，无论是由于新信息、未来事件或其他原因，公司均不承担公开更新或修改任何前瞻性陈述的义务。 由于前瞻性陈述基于许多假设，涉及风险和不确定性，因此无法保证其准确性。 可能导致未来业绩与历史表现或当前预期产生差异的重要因素包括但不限于：经济或行业状况变化；关税政策的影响；竞争；运输、原材料价格和其他投入成本的通胀和通缩；消费市场的通胀和通缩；汇率波动；能源成本和供应状况；资本支出的时机和水平；公司产品提价的时机和实施情况；资产减值损失；在有利条件下 (如有) 确定并完成收购；收购整合；国际业务运营；新产品的推出；运营合理化；税收和税务改革、产品和其他权利要求；诉讼；地缘政治冲突；公司开展业务的司法管辖区的监管和政治变化；以及 Mohawk 提交给美国证券交易委员会的报告和公告中提及的其他风险因素。
|MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(In millions, except per share data)
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Net sales
|$
|2,802.1
|2,801.3
|5,327.9
|5,480.7
|Cost of sales
|2,087.7
|2,077.5
|4,030.2
|4,107.4
|Gross profit
|714.4
|723.8
|1,297.7
|1,373.3
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|525.7
|509.8
|1,012.9
|1,012.7
|Operating income
|188.7
|214.0
|284.8
|360.6
|Interest expense
|5.2
|12.6
|11.6
|27.5
|Other (income) and expense, net
|3.0
|1.6
|2.7
|0.5
|Earnings before income taxes
|180.5
|199.8
|270.5
|332.6
|Income tax expense
|34.0
|42.3
|51.5
|70.1
|Net earnings including noncontrolling interests
|146.5
|157.5
|219.0
|262.5
|Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
|—
|0.1
|—
|0.1
|Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|$
|146.5
|157.4
|219.0
|262.4
|Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|$
|2.35
|2.47
|3.50
|4.12
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic
|62.3
|63.6
|62.5
|63.7
|Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|$
|2.34
|2.46
|3.49
|4.10
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
|62.6
|63.9
|62.7
|64.0
|Other Financial Information
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(In millions)
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|206.3
|233.6
|210.0
|417.3
|Less: Capital expenditures
|80.2
|91.4
|169.3
|178.2
|Free cash flow
|$
|126.1
|142.2
|40.7
|239.1
|Depreciation and amortization
|$
|155.6
|171.5
|306.0
|325.7
|MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited)
|(In millions)
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|546.7
|497.4
|Receivables, net
|2,254.8
|2,018.5
|Inventories
|2,709.9
|2,579.9
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|553.5
|545.5
|Total current assets
|6,064.9
|5,641.3
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|4,778.0
|4,759.2
|Right of use operating lease assets
|409.9
|396.2
|Goodwill
|1,201.1
|1,136.7
|Intangible assets, net
|843.5
|841.4
|Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets
|481.4
|504.8
|Total assets
|$
|13,778.8
|13,279.6
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
|$
|458.8
|718.0
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|2,278.2
|2,109.8
|Current operating lease liabilities
|116.2
|109.9
|Total current liabilities
|2,853.2
|2,937.7
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|1,742.2
|1,691.5
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|311.9
|301.6
|Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities
|573.9
|696.3
|Total liabilities
|5,481.2
|5,627.1
|Total stockholders' equity
|8,297.6
|7,652.5
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|13,778.8
|13,279.6
|Segment Information
|Three Months Ended
|As of or for the Six Months Ended
|(In millions)
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Net sales:
|Global Ceramic
|$
|1,120.9
|1,115.6
|$
|2,114.7
|2,160.4
|Flooring NA
|946.8
|958.5
|1,809.2
|1,858.7
|Flooring ROW
|734.4
|727.2
|1,404.0
|1,461.6
|Consolidated net sales
|$
|2,802.1
|2,801.3
|$
|5,327.9
|5,480.7
|Operating income (loss):
|Global Ceramic
|$
|88.2
|83.1
|$
|130.0
|131.9
|Flooring NA
|52.5
|78.3
|61.8
|123.3
|Flooring ROW
|65.8
|65.6
|124.5
|136.5
|Corporate and intersegment eliminations
|(17.8
|)
|(13.0
|)
|(31.5
|)
|(31.1
|)
|Consolidated operating income
|$
|188.7
|214.0
|$
|284.8
|360.6
|Assets:
|Global Ceramic
|$
|5,158.4
|4,931.5
|Flooring NA
|4,034.5
|3,940.2
|Flooring ROW
|4,078.7
|3,899.2
|Corporate and intersegment eliminations
|507.2
|508.7
|Consolidated assets
|$
|13,778.8
|13,279.6
|Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(In millions, except per share data)
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|$
|146.5
|157.4
|219.0
|262.4
|Adjusting items:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|29.4
|41.4
|55.7
|49.3
|Software implementation cost write-off
|—
|—
|(0.4
|)
|—
|Legal settlements, reserves and fees
|4.9
|1.3
|5.5
|10.1
|Adjustments of indemnification asset
|(0.1
|)
|(0.2
|)
|(0.1
|)
|2.2
|Income taxes - adjustments of uncertain tax position
|0.1
|0.2
|0.1
|(2.2
|)
|Income tax effect of adjusting items
|(7.5
|)
|(8.6
|)
|(11.0
|)
|(11.5
|)
|Adjusted net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|$
|173.3
|191.5
|268.8
|310.3
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|$
|2.77
|3.00
|4.29
|4.85
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
|62.6
|63.9
|62.7
|64.0
|Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt
|(In millions)
|June 28, 2025
|Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
|$
|458.8
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|1,742.2
|Total debt
|2,201.0
|Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|546.7
|Net debt
|$
|1,654.3
|Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA
|Trailing Twelve
|Three Months Ended
|Months Ended
|(In millions)
|September 28,
2024
|December 31,
2024
|March 29,
2025
|June 28,
2025
|June 28,
2025
|Net earnings including noncontrolling interests
|$
|162.0
|93.2
|72.6
|146.5
|474.3
|Interest expense
|11.2
|9.8
|6.4
|5.2
|32.6
|Income tax expense
|39.8
|18.3
|17.5
|34.0
|109.6
|Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Depreciation and amortization(1)
|156.2
|156.4
|150.4
|155.6
|618.6
|EBITDA
|369.2
|277.7
|246.9
|341.3
|1,235.1
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|15.1
|20.3
|20.8
|25.3
|81.5
|Software implementation cost write-off
|7.8
|5.1
|(0.4
|)
|—
|12.5
|Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles
|—
|8.2
|—
|—
|8.2
|Legal settlements, reserves and fees
|0.7
|(0.9
|)
|0.6
|4.9
|5.3
|Adjustments of indemnification asset
|(0.4
|)
|—
|—
|(0.1
|)
|(0.5
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|392.4
|310.4
|267.9
|371.4
|1,342.1
|Net debt to adjusted EBITDA
|1.2
(1)Includes accelerated depreciation of $4.4 for Q3 2024, $5.3 for Q4 2024, $5.4 for Q1 2025 and $4.1 for Q2 2025.
|Reconciliation of Net Sales to Adjusted Net Sales
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(In millions)
|June 28, 2025
|June 28, 2025
|Mohawk Consolidated
|Net sales
|$
|2,802.1
|5,327.9
|Adjustment for constant shipping days
|12.0
|89.9
|Adjustment for constant exchange rates
|(34.4
|)
|22.5
|Adjusted net sales
|$
|2,779.7
|5,440.3
|Three Months Ended
|June 28, 2025
|Global Ceramic
|Net sales
|$
|1,120.9
|Adjustment for constant shipping days
|12.0
|Adjustment for constant exchange rates
|(5.0
|)
|Adjusted net sales
|$
|1,127.9
|Flooring ROW
|Net sales
|$
|734.4
|Adjustment for constant exchange rates
|(29.4
|)
|Adjusted net sales
|$
|705.0
|Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit
|Three Months Ended
|(In millions)
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Gross Profit
|$
|714.4
|723.8
|Adjustments to gross profit:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|26.2
|35.2
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|740.6
|759.0
|Adjusted gross profit as a percent of net sales
|26.4%
|27.1%
|Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|Three Months Ended
|(In millions)
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|$
|525.7
|509.8
|Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|(3.2
|)
|(6.2
|)
|Legal settlements, reserves and fees
|(4.9
|)
|(1.3
|)
|Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses
|$
|517.6
|502.3
|Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of net sales
|18.5%
|17.9%
|Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income
|Three Months Ended
|(In millions)
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Mohawk Consolidated
|Operating income
|$
|188.7
|214.0
|Adjustments to operating income:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|29.4
|41.4
|Legal settlements, reserves and fees
|4.9
|1.3
|Adjusted operating income
|$
|223.0
|256.7
|Adjusted operating income as a percent of net sales
|8.0%
|9.2%
|Global Ceramic
|Operating income
|$
|88.2
|83.1
|Adjustments to segment operating income:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|2.1
|11.7
|Adjusted segment operating income
|$
|90.3
|94.8
|Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales
|8.1%
|8.5%
|Flooring NA
|Operating income
|$
|52.5
|78.3
|Adjustments to segment operating income:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|16.7
|—
|Legal settlements, reserves and fees
|—
|3.7
|Adjusted segment operating income
|$
|69.2
|82.0
|Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales
|7.3%
|8.6%
|Flooring ROW
|Operating income
|$
|65.8
|65.6
|Adjustments to segment operating income:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|10.6
|25.8
|Adjusted segment operating income
|$
|76.4
|91.4
|Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales
|10.4%
|12.6%
|Corporate and intersegment eliminations
|Operating (loss)
|$
|(17.8
|)
|(13.0
|)
|Adjustments to segment operating (loss):
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|—
|0.2
|Legal settlements, reserves and fees
|4.9
|1.3
|Adjusted segment operating (loss)
|$
|(12.9
|)
|(11.5
|)
|Reconciliation of Earnings Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Earnings Before Income Taxes
|Three Months Ended
|(In millions)
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Earnings before income taxes
|$
|180.5
|199.8
|Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
|—
|(0.1
|)
|Adjustments to earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|29.4
|41.4
|Legal settlements, reserves and fees
|4.9
|1.3
|Adjustments of indemnification asset
|(0.1
|)
|(0.2
|)
|Adjusted earnings before income taxes
|$
|214.7
|242.2
|Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense
|Three Months Ended
|(In millions)
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Income tax expense
|$
|34.0
|42.3
|Adjustments to income tax expense:
|Income taxes - adjustments of uncertain tax position
|(0.1
|)
|(0.2
|)
|Income tax effect of adjusting items
|7.5
|8.6
|Adjusted income tax expense
|$
|41.4
|50.7
|Adjusted income tax rate to adjusted earnings before income taxes
|19.3%
|20.9%
公司根据美国公认会计原则 (以下简称“美国 GAAP”) 编制和呈列其简明综合财务报表，并采用若干非公认会计原则 (以下简称“非 GAAP”) 的财务指标作为补充。 根据证券交易委员会规定，上述表格呈列了公司非 GAAP 财务指标与最直接可比的美国 GAAP 财务指标之间的调节。 上述每个非 GAAP 指标均应视为可比的美国 GAAP 指标的补充，并且可能与其他公司报告的同类指标不可比。 公司认为，将非 GAAP 指标与相应的美国 GAAP 指标进行核对，有助于投资者：非 GAAP 营收指标有助于确定增长趋势，并将收入与以前和未来期间进行比较；非 GAAP 盈利能力指标有助于了解公司业务的长期盈利趋势，并将利润与以前和未来期间进行比较。
公司从其非 GAAP 营收指标中剔除了某些项目，因为这些项目在不同期间会有很大差异，而且会掩盖潜在的业务趋势。 公司非 GAAP 营收指标中剔除的项目包括：外币交易和折算；某一期间发货天数的增加或减少以及收购的影响。
公司从其非 GAAP 盈利能力指标中剔除了某些项目，因为这些项目可能不代表公司的核心经营业绩，或与其无关。 未包括在公司非 GAAP 盈利能力指标中的项目有：重组、收购和整合相关成本及其他成本、法律和解、准备金和费用、商誉和无确定使用年期的无形资产减值、收购类购入记账，包括购入记账的库存递增、补偿资产调整、不确定税务状况调整和欧洲税务重组。
