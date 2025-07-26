London, United Kingdom, July 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to XRP officially surpassing a $200 billion market capitalization, MGPD Finance Limited, doing business as HashJ, today announced the expansion of its mobile-based digital contract platform to further support XRP and Dogecoin-based reward systems. The platform allows everyday users to engage with the fast-growing digital asset economy—now including XRP-linked reward strategies and Dogecoin contract participation—entirely from their smartphones.

This announcement reflects HashJ’s continued mission to make crypto-based income tools more accessible and transparent to mainstream users. This article will deeply analyze the contract methods of these two digital assets and introduce how the HashJ platform makes it easy for every ordinary person to experience it. New users can visit the HashJ official website (www.hashj.com) to register for free and receive a $118 gift package (including $100 trial money and $18 real rewards) to start the contract journey immediately.





The XRP Challenge: Why Traditional Rewards Systems Fall Short

XRP, developed by Ripple Labs, does not rely on Proof of Work or traditional blockchain-based reward systems. Unlike Dogecoin or Bitcoin, XRP does not support contract-driven earning mechanisms natively, due to its pre-issued total supply and consensus protocol based on validation nodes rather than computational method.

To address this limitation, HashJ now offers XRP-related yield options via remote smart contract systems and diversified asset rewards—allowing users to engage with XRP’s growth ecosystem even in the absence of contract-based mechanisms.

Dogecoin Contracts: Still A High-Value Option in 2025

In contrast to XRP, Dogecoin remains a powerful option for daily crypto income. Through its Scrypt-based algorithm and merged structure with Litecoin, Dogecoin contract systems continue to deliver accessible and stable returns.

Even without hardware, users can now access DOGE-linked rewards through HashJ’s earning contracts:

Daily income potential averaging 75 DOGE

Net profit approximating $12.20/day with remote access

No hardware or setup required—fully integrated mobile experience

How HashJ Simplifies the Crypto Rewards Process

Founded in 2018, HashJ is a global mobile-first platform that enables users to access crypto contract earnings with no prior technical background. The system supports BTC, ETH, DOGE, and XRP-related reward methods and is purpose-built for mobile access, remote management, and real-time daily income tracking.

Key Benefits of HashJ’s Contract Model:

No hardware required – entirely app-based

– entirely app-based Smart revenue automation – optimized by AI-based allocation

– optimized by AI-based allocation Flexible entry points – users can start with as little as $10

– users can start with as little as $10 Zero risk onboarding – free $118 starter pack for new users

Why choose HashJ'a contract system?

In celebration of XRP’s latest market milestone and growing Dogecoin contract demand, HashJ has launched the following upgrades for new registrants:

$100 trial credit for contract experience

for contract experience $18 in real crypto funds for immediate use

for immediate use Access to XRP yield options, DOGE daily contracts, and multi-coin flexibility

This total of $118 start-up funds is completely free, allowing every new user to participate in digital asset contracts with zero risk and achieve steady income.

HashJ’s Commitment to Broader Participation

With the addition of XRP-focused rewards and stable DOGE-based contracts, MGPD Finance Limited (HashJ) continues to lead innovation in digital income tools. The platform is now used by over 2 million users globally and is positioned to support the next wave of crypto adoption across mobile and emerging markets.

“Crypto participation should be as easy as downloading an app,” said a spokesperson for HashJ. “Our mission is to help everyday people build reliable digital income streams—even from assets like XRP that don’t traditionally offer contract-based returns.”

How To Start Your Digital Income Journey

MGPD Finance Limited invites users to explore the new generation of smart contract tools that provide simple, secure, and consistent earning strategies across XRP, DOGE, and other leading assets.

Register today at www.hashj.com to claim your $118 starter bonus and begin earning from anywhere, anytime—no hardware, no experience, just results.

About MGPD Finance Limited (doing business as hashj)

Founded in 2018, MGPD Finance Limited (doing business as HashJ) is the world's leading mobile contract platform, dedicated to making it easy for everyone to participate in the income ecosystem of mainstream digital currencies. Users can sign contracts for BTC, ETH, DOGE and other currencies simply through their mobile phones. The platform operation is extremely simple and suitable for zero-based users. One-click operation, no technical background is required, you can start the digital asset income experience.

For more information, visit: www.hashj.com

App Download: Available on iOS and Android

Business Inquiries: pr@hashj.com